Second-seeded Gilford rallied from a halftime deficit to score three goals in the second half and beat top-seeded Saint Thomas Aquinas 3-1 in Friday night’s Division III state girls soccer championship at Laconia High.
Kendal Heyman, Allison Kenyon and Liz Albert scored for the Golden Eagles (19-1 overall), who received 14 saves from Margaret Cummings. Vanessa Flanders had a pair of assists and Millie Caldon added one assist.
Gilford scored 84 goals this season, allowed 12, and had 14 shutouts.
“We knew we would have our hands full with St Thomas,” said Gilford coach Rob Meyers. “They gave us our only loss of the season on opening day. We watched videos, discussed and practiced this week to counter their strengths. The girls did exactly what we wanted to do through the first half, unfortunately they made a great shot to take the lead.
“At halftime, we felt they were slowing down and we would have more opportunities to counter,” said Meyers. “The girls were relentless on the attack, particularly in the second half. We were able to score three beautiful goals and take the title.”
Division IV
Newmarket 1, Portsmouth Christian Academy 0: Jillian Long scored the game-winner halfway through the second half, off a perfect pass from Emma Weick, as the top-seeded Mules prevailed against No. 7 PCA at Laconia High. Newmarket goalkeeper Haiden Joe had 12 saves.
Maggie Moore and Olivia Blackadar both hit the crossbar and the goalpost twice in the first half. Morgan Boucher and Emma Walkowiak had very strong games on Newmarket’s defense.