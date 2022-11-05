Gilford girls

The Gilford High girls soccer team is the state Division III champion.

Second-seeded Gilford rallied from a halftime deficit to score three goals in the second half and beat top-seeded Saint Thomas Aquinas 3-1 in Friday night’s Division III state girls soccer championship at Laconia High.

Kendal Heyman, Allison Kenyon and Liz Albert scored for the Golden Eagles (19-1 overall), who received 14 saves from Margaret Cummings. Vanessa Flanders had a pair of assists and Millie Caldon added one assist.