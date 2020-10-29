WINDHAM — Windham High School senior goalkeeper Jess Thibodeau received a much-appreciated assist in the game-deciding penalty-kick round of the Jaguars’ 2-1 Division I preliminary-round girls soccer victory over Manchester Central on Thursday.
Windham won the penalty-kick round, 7-6, after Thibodeau, who made two saves over the previous nine rounds of penalty kicks, watched from the goal line as Central junior Mia Silveira’s shot hit the far post.
Windham coach Matt Bryant said the postseason victory marked the program’s first in six years. Windham will host Salem in a quarterfinal on Sunday. Salem beat Memorial 3-2 on Thursday.
“The post is your friend as a goalie,” Thibodeau said.
Cassie Fischer scored the game-winning penalty-kick goal on a shot toward the right post. Alyssa Tarabocchia, Lauren Brooks, Abby Irwin, Abby Husson, Kate Burzlaff and Chloe Weeks also scored penalty-kick goals for the Jaguars.
“We actually had 10 shooters planned out and I didn’t think we’d ever go to 10,” said Bryant, who fell over in excitement after Fischer’s game-winner. “Cassie rewarded my faith in her and put that one in.”
Thibodeau made 17 saves over 80 minutes of regulation and an additional 20 minutes of overtime. She made five of her saves over the opening 12 minutes of the second half, denying Central’s Victoria Keyes three times in a three-minute span and Abigail Hudson twice. Thibodeau also denied Central senior Erin Flurey’s penalty-kick shot with four minutes left in the first overtime period.
“Jess picked a great day to play the game of her life,” Bryant said.
Central (10-2) had the possession edge throughout regulation and kept the Jaguars pinned in their own half of the field for long stretches but were stymied on the scoreboard until the 71st minute. Keyes scored through traffic inside the penalty box following a Flurey free kick to knot the score at 1-1.
“There were plenty of balls whipping by that net and on the frame,” Central coach Joe Silveira said. “We just weren’t able to put it in the back of the net. I don’t think it was anything particularly that (Windham was) doing in the back. That part of it is on us. We have to finish it.”
Thibodeau credited backs Husson, Irwin, Ali Amari, and Emma DeMarco for helping her contain the Little Green’s attack.
“I had to make a few saves but they really helped me a lot,” Thibodeau said. “They played great defense and kept us in the game.”
Windham junior forward Reagan Murray opened the game’s scoring in the 53rd minute with a penalty-kick goal, which she drew after she was tackled inside the box.
Central senior goalkeeper Morgan Woods made five saves.
“On paper, it didn’t look like we should be on the same field (as Central),” Bryant said. “And so for us to come out, play with guts, get a goal and maintain our composure after we lost the lead, that’s inspiring stuff.”