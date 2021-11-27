By the New Hampshire Volleyball Coaches Association
Division I
First Team
Caleigh O’Connell, senior, Bedford; Julia Giroux, senior, Bedford; Cassie Faria, senior, Windham; Ella Koelb, senior, Pinkerton; Kelsey Sanborn, senior, Londonderry; Meg Coutu, senior, Hollis/Brookline; Sophia Jordan, junior, Hollis/Brookline; Hayley Salis, senior, Bedford; Tory Vitko, sophomore, Dover.
Second Team
Miranda Salema, senior, Keene; Samantha Blandford, senior, Windham; Cheyeanne Colbert, junior, Hollis/Brookline; Lana McCarthy, sophomore, Bedford; Sarah Bolduc, sophomore, Pinkerton; Sofia Zingariello, junior, Portsmouth; Alyssa Stanton, junior, Nashua North; Maggie Hurley, sophomore, Dover; Julianne Danis, freshman, Goffstown.
Honorable Mention
Molly O’Donnell, senior, Alvirne; Abby Leppert, senior, Pinkerton; Caroline Sullivan, senior, Bishop Guertin; Eliza Raymond, senior, Windham; Laura Haas, senior, Londonderry; Riley O’Connell, sophomore, Goffstown.
Player of the Year: O’Connell, Bedford.
Coach of the Year: Gabby Arig, Keene.
JV Coach of the Year: Sean Clougherty, Londonderry.
Division II
First Team
Izzy Unsworth, senior, Milford; Riley McDonough, senior, Gilford; Enya Kaonga, senior, St. Thomas; Elayna Montenero, senior, Campbell; Emma Hampton, junior, Oyster River; Kate Sullivan, senior, Gilford; Abby Bassingthwaite, senior, Plymouth; Annie Jerome, sophomore, Coe-Brown; Kaitlyn Miller, senior, Coe-Brown.
Second Team
Kim Gowell, senior, Oyster River; Stella Crosby, senior, Milford; Sierra Halligan, senior, Laconia; Mya Ford, senior, St. Thomas; Annika Gunderson, sophomore, Coe-Brown; Ashleigh Von der Linden, junior, St. Thomas; Ali Fortin, senior, Milford; Catherine Carignan, senior, Campbell; Madi Murphy, senior, Milford.
Honorable Mention
Esther Hacker, senior, Hanover; Emma Rodenhiser, sophomore, ConVal; Gillian Seigars, senior, Kingswood; Ashley Sanderson, junior, Gilford; Meghan Roemer, junior, Pelham; Morgan Bruner, senior, Campbell.
Player of the Year: Unsworth, Milford.
Coach of the Year: Corri Wilson, Manchester West.
JV Coach of the Year: Josh Wilson, Manchester West.
Division III
First Team
Annika Martel, senior, Mascenic; Paulina Huckins, senior, Newfound; Gracie Re, senior, Epping; Joey Skubisz, senior, Portsmouth Christian; Maddy Kniphfer, senior, Portsmouth Christian; Molly Reed, senior, Sunapee; Malina Bohlman, junior, Newfound; Haven Lopez, senior, Inter-Lakes; Molly Moynihan, junior, Inter-Lakes.
Second Team
Mikayla Ulwick, junior, Newfound; Emalie Ruiter, senior, Newfound; Mackenzie Cormier, sophomore, Mascenic; Michelle Fell, senior, Moultonborough; Pacy Morgado, junior, Epping; Lyla Buxton, junior, Mascenic; Elizabeth Mullen, junior, Trinity; Taylor Hasselbach, senior, Trinity; Olivia Arias, junior, Kennett.
Honorable Mention
Katelyn Claus, sophomore, Sunapee; Charlotte Johnson, sophomore, Moultonborough; Adrianna Morasse, junior, Raymond; Emma McNally, junior, Sunapee; Olivia Tatro, junior, Moultonborough; Rose Rioux, senior, Hillsboro-Deering; Kristin Gunderson, senior, Moultonborough.
Player of the Year: Martel, Mascenic.
Coach of the Year: Karen Gibson, Mascenic. JV Coach of the Year: Sophia Scola, Portsmouth Christian.