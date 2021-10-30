EXETER — After the first game of Friday night’s Division II semifinals produced a thrilling overtime win for Portsmouth over Souhegan, the Goffstown and Lebanon High School field hockey teams followed with a memorable encore with the same comeback result.
Ninth-seeded Goffstown dominated on the offensive end the whole night, but Lebanon goalie Ashlee Blashock turned in an amazing effort to keep Grizzlies off the board until Kendall Dubois broke through with a goal late in the third quarter to tie the game at 1-1.
Goffstown continued to swarm and pepper Blashock through a scoreless fourth quarter and into overtime, when Bethany Dubreuil made all the frustration disappear by poking a goal past Blashock to give Goffstown a 2-1 victory over No. 5 Lebanon at Exeter’s William Ball Stadium.
“We worked so hard, we were nauseous on the bus over here, but we just put it away, I guess,” Dubreuil said. “I was just very, very relieved. We were all very exhausted. There is a lot of positivity and we played into that and kept supporting each other even though we were frustrated.”
Lebanon (13-3-2) took a 1-0 lead with 5:34 left in the first quarter on Sam Tretter’s goal, which ended up being the Raiders’ only shot on goal on the night.
Meanwhile, Goffstown (11-6) peppered Blashock with 20 shots aided by 20 penalty corners. Blashock thrived through the pressure by making several great stops among her 18 saves.
“I thought that on the whole our defense played really well,” Lebanon coach Amanda Valliere said. “For Goffstown to have that many corners and score on one of them, I think that speaks very highly of our defense, and Ashlee just had a phenomenal game.
Goffstown will be making its first championship game appearance since a 2005 Class L loss to Salem when it plays Portsmouth in Sunday’s title game (4 p.m.) at Bedford High School. The Grizzlies’ last championship came in Class I in 2001.
“Their goalie played a phenomenal game and it definitely took a lot to get it past her, but I thought the girls were consistent in their efforts,” Goffstown coach Jess Brown said. “We had pretty consistent pressure the entire game, so it’s nice that the game ended like it did.”
Second-seeded Portsmouth found itself in the same position as Goffstown earlier in the night when it trailed in the second half against No. 3 Souhegan. That changed when Mia Edwards barreled her way through defenders to tie the game at 1-1 with 9:30 remaining in the third quarter.
After battling through the rest of regulation scoreless, Portsmouth prevailed. Charlotte Marston banked in a shot by Edwards with 2:34 left in the 7-on-7 overtime to give the Clippers the first 2-1 sudden victory of the night. Portsmouth (15-1) also avenged its only loss of the season, after Souhegan (13-2-1) won a 2-0 decision last month.
“When Mia took that shot, she’s a phenomenal player, and any shot she takes has a 90 percent chance that it’s going to go in. It would’ve gone in anyway if I didn’t tip it, but I was lucky to be there and get a tip on it,” Marston said. “It was insane. We were down 1-0 so it’s unreal that we came back to win in overtime.”
Souhegan took a 1-0 lead on Ella Barrett’s goal early in the second quarter and held on to it until Edwards’ 13th goal of the season switched the momentum that Marston (17 goals) ultimately ended.
“We had all the fire in the first, and Portsmouth definitely turned it up in the second,” Souhegan coach Kellie Braley said. “A 7-on-7 is always tough, a crazy goal, and they’ve got good players on that side, so what are you going to do?”
The Clippers will appear in their first Division II title game since a 2015 loss to Lebanon. Portsmouth’s only championship is a 1982 Class AA crown.
After winning eight total games in the three prior seasons, Portsmouth coach Sara Carpenter was very emotional following the game reflecting on how much work her team put in to turn the program around.
“It’s been a long, tough couple of years but it has paid off,” Carpenter said. “The girls have grown up through defeat, defeat, defeat and now they’re tasting the fruits of their efforts. I couldn’t be happier for them. They deserve it.”