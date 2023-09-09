Danis
Goffstown’s Julianne Danis celebrates her 500th career kill during last Wednesday night’s match against Spaulding.

 THOMAS ROY/UNION LEADER

Goffstown junior captain Julianne Danis tells her younger volleyball teammates to always be aggressive and try their best — and effort counts.

“As long as you’re working hard, everybody sees that and it’s going to pay off,” Danis said after Goffstown’s 3-0 NHIAA Division I home win over Spaulding last Wednesday.