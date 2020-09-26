BEDFORD — Following an offseason of uncertainty created by the COVID-19 pandemic and the appointment of a new head coach, the Goffstown football team may have been forgiven had it gotten off to a slow start to the 2020 season.
But with seniors Jarrett Henault and Zach Picard, and junior Peyton Strickland, the Grizzlies still entered Friday’s game with consistency on their side and it showed in a 26-21 win.
In no moment was it more prevalent than with 5:46 remaining in the fourth quarter. Trailing 21-20, Goffstown’s first-year coach Nick Hammond called for a run-pass option on fourth and goal from the Bedford 3-yard line. The set called for Henault to either keep the ball, hand off to Picard or look for Strickland in the end zone. Henault chose Option C and lofted a pass up for his 6-foot, 3-inch receiver, who came down with it in traffic to put Goffstown ahead.
The three pillars of the Grizzlies’ offense, coming together on one play that ultimately decided the game.
“It’s great to have (us three back),” Strickland said. “We all have that connection. We played together last year and had a hell of a year. We work our butts off together and we communicate well. It just goes to show that when you put the work in, you can get the results you’re looking for each week.”
“Coming into the season we knew our seniors needed to step it up a little bit with the, I guess, prolonged offseason,” Henault said. “I think we set the roots pretty deep and it felt great to have things go our way.”
It wasn’t an easy road to this point, to be sure. Picard (63 yards rushing and one touchdown) pointed to the cancelled trip to Camp Robin Hood in Freedom that the squad usually takes before the season as a team-building retreat as something the group truly missed. But both Henault (185 yards passing, 14 yards rushing and three total touchdowns) and Strickland (144 yards receiving and one touchdown) were quick to credit Hammond for the job he’s done in getting these guys prepared to play Week 1 and the year.
“(Hammond) pushes us hard and he’s made sure that we’ve stayed focused,” Strickland said. “Being safe out there and not risking anything. He emphasizes staying safe and works us hard.”
“Coach has been doing really good with the protocols and running practice through all of this,” Picard said. “We’ve had a really good preseason and coach has just been doing really well.”
Hammond, after spending last season as the Grizzlies’ offensive coordinator, took over for Justin Hufft, who stepped down to focus more on all of the school’s athletic programs as its athletic director.
“I think honestly it’s been a challenge but it has been a challenge for everyone,” Hammond said. “It’s just continuing to try to be the best football team we can be. Every day that’s got to be our approach and if we’re doing that, we’re going in the right direction. I think the familiarity with the kids and system is huge.”
Bedford received a solid performance out of junior quarterback Joseph Mikol (148 yards passing and a touchdown), but a couple of late interceptions in the fourth quarter put an end to a potential comeback.
Solomon Sanchez was on the receiving end of a 4-yard score with 1:30 to go in the third quarter. Sanchez also had a rushing touchdown, as did running back Russell Erwin.