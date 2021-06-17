YOU MIGHT need both hands and a couple of toes to count all the reasons athletes participate in the Granite State Games.
For many, it’s part of their summer fun. Others view it as an exposure event, and hope it will increase their opportunities to play in college. Then there are those like Lulu Leppard, who was reunited with old friends and former teammates when she played softball in the Granite State Games this week.
Leppard, a Concord resident, played softball with many of her Granite State Games teammates before she transferred from Concord High School to Kimball Union Academy in Meriden.
“Being able to come back and play with the same girls I grew up playing softball with,” Leppard said when asked why she chose to be part of the 2021 Granite State Games as a middle infielder with the Lakes Region softball team. “Definitely stayed in touch with them, but it’s been like seven or eight years since we were on the same team. It’s competition, fun and to give myself opportunities after high school.”
“It was a chance to play with other athletes who are at the top of their teams, and play against them as well,” added Lakes Region shortstop Katelin Howe, who recently graduated from Bow High School. ”Play with a new group of girls and meet new people. I’m from a Division II school and I’ve found that I’m playing against a lot of Division I and Division III players who I haven’t seen all season or even had the chance to play with before because the majority of my (Granite State Games) team is part of the Division I bracket, so it’s nice to get to know those people.”
For those unfamiliar with the Granite State Games, think Olympics for New Hampshire athletes. The range of New Hampshire residents — or athletes who attend school full time in New Hampshire — eligible to complete starts with those entering seventh grade in the fall and continues to those who won’t turn 19 until July 1 of this year. Some of the younger athletes who participate see it as an opportunity to gauge themselves against older competition. That opportunity isn’t always available to them during the school year or summer months.
The Granite State Games, sponsored in part by the New Hampshire Union Leader, isn’t just about softball, either. The other sports offered during the week-long event each June are archery, baseball, basketball, field hockey, golf, soccer, tennis and volleyball.
What team you play for depends on where you live. In terms of player selection, the state is divided into four regions: Lakes, Southern, Coastal and Monadnock.
This year’s Granite State Games are helping make up for lost time in sports like baseball and softball, high school sports that were canceled in 2020 because of COVID-19. Many teams in those sports also played an abbreviated schedule last spring, when NHIAA teams were placed in cohorts to reduce travel and limit the number of opponents each team faced during the regular season.
Softball was hit extra hard as the NHIAA Senior Softball All-Star Games were also canceled this year.
“We played 12 games,” said Jen Boyden, an assistant softball coach at Bow, who volunteered to coach the Lakes Region softball team this week. “We only saw six or seven teams because we played the same team twice in one week. We didn’t even see most of (Division II), so for them coming back and doing this is not just them playing together, but actually seeing all the girls that they would have seen in high school.
“Those who aren’t thinking about playing in college … I just think it’s a good opportunity to cross cohorts and see players on high school teams from different divisions.”
According to the Granite State Games website, 70% of the proceeds generated are put back into the New Hampshire community via scholarships, donations and grants. The other 30% is used to offset expenses associated with running the event each year.
“My parents told me about it, and it sounded really cool,” said Lakes Region pitcher Katie Vlacich, a Concord resident who will be a junior at Proctor Academy in the fall. “I just love softball and I wanted more opportunity to play.”