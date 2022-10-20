FRIDAY
Division I
Windham at Concord (6:15 p.m.)
This game has lots and lots of playoff implications. Concord, 21-20.
Oxford Hills at Portsmouth/Oyster River (6:30 p.m.)
Portsmouth/Oyster River is facing perhaps the best team in Maine. Oxford Hills, 35-12.
Bedford at Keene (6:30 p.m.)
You can include the Bulldogs on the list of teams still playing for a first-round playoff game at home. Bedford, 27-7.
Bishop Guertin at Nashua North (6:30 p.m.)
This will be the toughest test the Titans have faced since a Week 1 victory over Bedford. North, 16-14.
Alvirne at Salem (7 p.m.)
It’s been a long time since Salem won a football game, but the drought could end tonight. Salem, 34-14.
Londonderry at Winnacunnet (7 p.m.)
A victory will keep the Lancers in the running for the No. 1 seed. Londonderry, 35-7.
Central at Pinkerton (7 p.m.)
The Astros will need to win at least one of their final two games to earn a home playoff game. Pinkerton, 42-14.
Dover at Timberlane (7 p.m.)
If Dover makes the playoffs, it will do so with a 3-5 record. The Green Wave play Nashua North next week. Timberlane, 34-13.
Spaulding at Exeter (7 p.m.)
The Blue Hawks are another team hoping to earn a home playoff game. They’ll have to win this game and beat Memorial next weekend for that to happen. Exeter, 28-14.
Nashua South at Memorial (7 p.m.)
There’s a good chance the Panthers will finish the season on a three-game winning streak. Nashua South, 28-20.
Division II
John Stark at Lebanon (6 p.m.)
Expect the Generals to win their fourth game in a row. John Stark, 39-12.
Kennett at Merrimack Valley (6:30 p.m.)
Merrimack Valley will likely need a victory here to remain in the playoff hunt. Kennett, 19-13.
Sanborn at Laconia (7 p.m.)
It’s been a rough season at Sanborn with regard to injuries. Laconia, 26-20.
Hillsboro-Deering/Hopkinton at Milford (7 p.m.)
When the Spartans win, they typically win big. Milford, 35-6.
Pelham at Souhegan (7 p.m.)
The outcome of this game will likely determine the champion in Division II West. Souhegan, 27-20.
Hollis/Brookline at West (7 p.m.)
The Blue Knights have the better offense. West, 34-20.
Division III
Campbell at Kearsarge (6:30 p.m.)
Depending on what happens elsewhere this weekend, the Cougars may be able to secure a playoff berth with a victory. Campbell, 26-14.
Stevens at ConVal (7 p.m.)
A victory would extend the Cardinals’ winning streak to five games. Stevens, 34-14.
Inter-Lakes/Moultonborough at Kingswood (7 p.m.)
It will likely take six wins to make the Division III playoffs. Expect the Lakers to get there. I-L/M, 33-6.
Trinity at Fall Mountain (7 p.m.)
After this game, Fall Mountain will wrap up the regular season at Campbell. The Wildcats may need to win both to extend their season. Trinity, 38-14.
SATURDAY
Division I
Merrimack at Goffstown, 2 p.m.
The Tomahawks pick up their fifth victory. Merrimack, 42-7.
Division II
Pembroke at Bow (2 p.m.)
The Falcons have allowed 19 points in their last four wins. Bow, 36-12.
Hanover at Gilford/Belmont (2 p.m.)
Interesting crossover game, and it should be a good test for both teams. Gilford/Belmont, 20-13.
St. Thomas at Plymouth (2 p.m.)
It won’t be easy for Plymouth to end its three-game losing streak. Plymouth, 21-14.
Division III
Monadnock at Epping/Newmarket (2 p.m.)
An 8-1 record will get the Huskies a home playoff game. Monadnock, 42-12.
Last week: 24-5; 2022 record: 165-30