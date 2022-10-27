Friday
Division I
Winnacunnet at Spaulding (6:30 p.m.)
The Red Raiders can avoid the No. 13 seed with a victory. Expecting a top effort from the Warriors, though. Winnacunnet, 14-12.
Goffstown at Nashua South (6:30 p.m.)
The Panthers have given up at least 27 points in every game this season, but will be facing a Goffstown team that is averaging. 8.25 points per contest. South, 32-14.
Merrimack at Bedford (7 p.m.)
Like the Pinkerton-Concord game, the outcome of this matchup could have a lot to say about the first-round playoff pairings. Bedford, 28-14.
Central at Alvirne (7 p.m.)
These are two of the Division I teams that are scheduled to play an “extra” game next weekend. Central, 26-7.
Concord at Pinkerton (7 p.m.)
If you’re a Division I playoff team, you have an interest in the outcome of this game. Pinkerton, 28-27.
Londonderry at Salem (7 p.m.)
The Lancers secure the No. 1 seed. Londonderry, 35-7.
Nashua North at Dover (7 p.m.)
The Titans secure the No. 2 seed. North, 28-14.
Memorial at Exeter (7 p.m.)
A victory would earn the Blue Hawks a home playoff game. Exeter, 28-7.
Timberlane at Portsmouth/Oyster River (7 p.m.)
The Owls will likely finish as the No. 3 seed, but could climb to No. 2 with a win and a Nashua North loss. Timberlane, 35-14.
Division II
Gilford/Belmont at St. Thomas (6 p.m.)
These teams could meet next week as well. Gilford-Belmont, 26-14.
Pelham at Hanover (7 p.m.)
The Pythons still have an outside shot of securing the No. 1 seed. Pelham, 27-6.
Kennett at Hollis-Brookline (7 p.m.)
Putting the team the Eagles face in the Division II quarterfinals on upset alert. Kennett, 42-14.
Milford at Lebanon (7 p.m.)
Not sure a win will be enough for the Spartans. Milford, 35-0.
Bow at Laconia (7 p.m.)
Things are setting up perfectly for Bow. The Falcons have one loss, but Pelham, Souhegan and Gilford-Belmont are getting all of the attention. Bow, 34-14.
Division III
Epping/Newmarket at Kearsarge (6:30 p.m.)
Each of these teams is looking to end a lengthy losing streak. Kearsarge, 22-20.
Monadnock at Kingswood (7 p.m.)
The good news for Kingswood? The Knights will be playoff-eligible next season. Monadnock, 36-6.
Trinity at Stevens (7 p.m.)
The Cardinals need a victory to extend their season, but they haven’t beaten a team with a winning record. Trinity, 26-12.
Division IV
Winnisquam at Somersworth (7 p.m.)
The Hilltoppers are one of five unbeaten teams in the state. Somersworth, 42-13.
Saturday
Division I
Keene at Bishop Guertin (6 p.m.)
A BG victory means the Cardinals will likely face Dover or Spaulding in the first round. BG, 42-13.
Division II
West at Hillsboro-Deering/Hopkinton (1 p.m.)
The Blue Knights can end their season on a high note. West, 26-20.
Plymouth at Sanborn (1 p.m.)
The Bobcats will likely need a win to get in. Plymouth, 28-7.
Souhegan at John Stark (2 p.m.)
The Sabers end John Stark’s four-game winning streak. Souhegan, 36-12.
Merrimack Valley at Pembroke (2:30 p.m.)
Final game in a very successful coaching career for Joe Raycraft. Merrimack Valley, 26-12.
Division III
Fall Mountain at Campbell (noon)
A victory would secure the No. 3 seed for the Cougars. Campbell, 22-8.
ConVal at Inter-Lakes/Moultonborough (noon)
The Lakers will be rooting hard for Trinity this week, since a Trinity loss could remove them from playoff contention. I-L/M, 36-12.
Division IV
Mascoma Valley at Newfound (2 p.m.)
The Bears end their season with a victory at home. Newfound, 18-6.
Raymond at Newport (2 p.m.)
Win or lose, the Rams will be on the road next week. Newport, 34-13.
Franklin at Bishop Brady (6 p.m.)
Franklin has failed to score more than six points in four of its five losses. Bishop Brady, 28-12.
Last week: 22-4
2022 record: 187-34