NOTE: Roger Brown’s high school Grid Picks column is running today because two games are scheduled for tonight. It will run alongside the High School Football column most Fridays during the season.
Thursday
Salem at Concord (7 p.m.)
This game features two exceptional running backs in Concord’s Elia Bahuma and Salem’s Kevin Todisco. Concord, 21-19.
Exeter at Spaulding (7 p.m.)
The second half of Exeter’s schedule is much more difficult than the first half. Exeter, 35-7.
Friday
Pinkerton at Timberlane (6:30 p.m.)
Should be lots of offense in this one. Not sure the Owls can keep pace with the Astros. Pinkerton, 42-20.
Goffstown at Merrimack (6:30 p.m.)
The Tomahawks have to find another gear on offense. Merrimack, 14-12.
Plymouth at Merrimack Valley (6:30 p.m.)
The Bobcats have limited their opponents to 14 points in two games. Plymouth, 28-6.
Inter-Lakes/Moultonborough at Monadnock (6:30 p.m.)
I-L/M beat Stevens 27-20, and Monadnock beat Stevens 14-0. Monadnock, 20-13.
Kingswood at Kearsarge (6:30 p.m.)
The Cougars enter the win column. Kearsarge, 33-12.
Dover at Portsmouth/Oyster River (7 p.m.)
The ClipperCats haven’t met much resistance this season, but Dover will be punching back on Friday night. Portsmouth/OR, 20-14.
Memorial at Winnacunnet (7 p.m.)
One of these teams will be celebrating its first win. Memorial, 14-7.
Keene at Bedford (7 p.m.)
The top team in the Power Poll prevails. Bedford, 34-6.
Windham at Alvirne (7 p.m.)
It’s been feast or famine for Alvirne through two games. The Broncos won their opener by 38 points and lost by 45 in Week 2. Windham, 40-14.
Central at Londonderry (7 p.m.)
No team was more impressive than Londonderry last week, when the Lancers beat a good Chelmsford team 41-0. Londonderry, 41-7.
Nashua South at Lowell (7 p.m.)
This looks like a spot where the Panthers could collect their first victory. Nashua South, 21-12.
Gilford/Belmont at Bow (7 p.m.)
Didn’t expect Bow to be staring at an 0-3 start. Gilford/Belmont, 27-20.
Kennett at Laconia (7 p.m.)
The Eagles remain unbeaten. Kennett, 21-7.
Sanborn at St. Thomas (7 p.m.)
It will likely take a lot of points to win this one. St. Thomas, 34-28.
Milford at Hanover (7 p.m.)
Both teams lost close games against John Stark. This matchup should be close as well. Hanover, 21-19.
John Stark at Pelham (7 p.m.)
The Generals will be the talk of the state if they can knock off the Pythons. Pelham, 35-20.
Souhegan at West (7 p.m.)
The Sabers have scored 92 points in their two games. Souhegan, 42-6.
ConVal at Trinity (7 p.m.)
A ConVal defense that has allowed six points in two games will be up against a Trinity offense averaging 49 points per contest. Trinity, 36-14.
Mascoma at Somersworth (7 p.m.)
Hard to believe, but the Hilltoppers have yet to play a game. Somersworth, 42-6.
Saturday
Stevens at Campbell (10 a.m.)
Remember to set your alarm. Campbell, 28-6.
Pembroke at Hillsboro-Deering/Hopkinton (1 p.m.)
The Redhawks make it two wins in as many weeks. H-D/H, 26-14.
Fall Mountain at Epping/Newmarket (2 p.m.)
The Wildcats are one play away from being 2-0. Fall Mountain, 20-12.
Raymond at Bishop Brady (2 p.m.)
The Rams are going to score a lot of points this season. Raymond, 34-20.
Newfound at Franklin (2 p.m.)
Franklin has a game under its belt. Newfound doesn’t. Franklin, 18-6.
Winnisquam at Newport (2 p.m.)
The Tigers are using Kyle Ashley at both running back and quarterback this season. Newport, 34-13.
Nashua North at Bishop Guertin (7 p.m.)
This is BG’s home opener, and it will be played on North’s home field. BG, 14-13.
Last week: 24-5
2023 record: 42-11