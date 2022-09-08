Friday
Concord at Keene (6:30 p.m.)
No team that lost last weekend was more impressive than the Crimson Tide. Concord, 21-13.
Manchester Central at Nashua North (6:30 p.m.)
Hard to picture any team out there being more physical than the Titans. North, 35-7.
Bishop Guertin at Timberlane (6:30 p.m.)
This game should give us a better idea about where Timberlane fits in Division I. BG, 27-14.
Edward Little (Maine) at Spaulding (6:30 p.m.)
Each of these teams ended a lengthy losing streak last weekend. Spaulding, 21-20.
Laconia at Merrimack Valley (6:30 p.m.)
Laconia got off to an encouraging start by beating Lebanon last Friday, but things won’t come as easy tonight. Merrimack Valley, 21-12.
Fall Mountain at Kearsarge (6:30 p.m.)
The Cougars should improve to 2-0. Kearsarge, 20-6.
Stevens at Monadnock (6:30 p.m.)
It’s usually a good sign when you open the season with a shutout victory, as Monadnock did last weekend. Monadnock, 20-8.
Merrimack at Alvirne (7 p.m.)
Expect the Tomahawks to bounce back from their loss to Bonny Eagle. Merrimack, 28-12.
Goffstown at Pinkerton (7 p.m.)
The lesson the Astros learned last Saturday? No matter what the scoreboard says, the game isn’t over at halftime. Pinkerton, 34-7.
Salem at Bedford (7 p.m.)
Points won’t come easy for either team. Bedford, 14-13.
Dover at Sanford, Maine (7 p.m.)
QB Ryder Aubin was impressive against Winnacunnet last Friday. So was the Green Wave defense. Dover, 20-12.
Portsmouth/Oyster River at Winnacunnet (7 p.m.)
Here’s why it’s important for the Warriors to avoid an 0-2 start: their next four games are against Timberlane, Exeter, Bishop Guertin and Pinkerton. Winnacunnet, 14-7.
St. Thomas at Pelham (7 p.m.)
The Pelham program enters this game with a 19-game winning streak. Pelham, 27-13.
Lebanon at Manchester West (7 p.m.)
The Blue Knights should prevail in their home opener. West, 26-6.
Milford at Souhegan (7 p.m.)
The New Hampshire high school version of the “Backyard Brawl.” Souhegan, 28-26.
Inter-Lakes/Moultonborough at Trinity (7 p.m.)
We could have an interesting scoring race between Trinity and Souhegan this season. Each team put up at least 60 points in its opener. Trinity, 42-19.
Newfound at Somersworth (7 p.m.)
Newfound should be better than it was last season. Problem is, the Hilltoppers may be better than they were last season, too. Somersworth, 34-14.
John Stark at Hanover (7 p.m.)
The Bears move to 2-0. Hanover, 34-12.
Saturday
Kingswood at Campbell (11 a.m.)
Rough start for Kingswood, which gave up 67 points in last week’s loss to Trinity. Campbell, 36-6.
Londonderry at Bishop Hendricken (1 p.m.)
There’s something to be said for scheduling the toughest opponent you can to fill your bye week. Hendricken, 20-13.
Champlain Valley Union (Vt.) at Exeter (1 p.m.)
The Exeter defense should get a good test, since CVU may have the best passing game in Vermont. Exeter, 35-20.
Hollis/Brookline at Hillsboro-Deering/Hopkinton (1 p.m.)
In what should be a competitive game, we’re going with the home team. Hillsboro-Deering/Hopkinton, 20-14.
Gilford/Belmont at Sanborn (1:30 p.m.)
Gilford/Belmont is one of the most underrated programs in the state. Gilford/Belmont, 26-14.
Windham at Nashua South (2 p.m.)
This pick assumes the Windham team we saw in the second half against Pinkerton shows up. Windham, 21-13.
Plymouth at Bow (2 p.m.)
Still trying to figure out who fits where in Division II, but this looks like a fair fight between two of the better teams in the division. Bow, 14-13.
ConVal at Epping-Newmarket (2 p.m.)
ConVal was in Division II last season. Epping-Newmarket was in Division IV. ConVal, 18-14.
Raymond at Franklin (2 p.m.)
The Rams should be one of the better teams in Division IV. Raymond, 26-6.
Mascoma at Newport (2 p.m.)
The Tigers can’t be happy about the way the 2021 season ended. Newport, 38-12.
Kennett at Pembroke (2:30 p.m.)
The Eagles earn their first win. Kennett. 26-13.
Winnisquam at Bishop Brady (3 p.m.)
Brendan Johnson wins his first game as a varsity head coach. Bishop Brady, 22-19.
Last week: 20-5; 2022: 20-5