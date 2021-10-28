Friday
Division I
Dover at Central (4 p.m.): Early start will allow hardcore high school football fans to take in two games in one night. Dover, 36-14.
Exeter at Concord (7 p.m.): The Blue Hawks will open the playoffs at Bedford. Exeter, 35-7.
Spaulding at Bedford (7 p.m.): There aren’t many teams playing better football than the Bulldogs. Bedford, 42-6.
Memorial at Winnacunnet (7 p.m.): The Warriors can become the only Division I team to finish the regular season unbeaten. Winnacunnet, 34-12.
Alvirne at Pinkerton (7 p.m.): Seems like we’re going to get a second meeting between the Astros and the Lancers. Pinkerton, 42-14.
Nashua North at Londonderry (7 p.m.): The Lancers can secure the No. 1 seed in the South/West bracket by beating the Titans. Londonderry, 28-14.
Merrimack at Salem (7 p.m.): As long as they play defense, the Blue Devils will be tough for anyone to beat. Salem, 35-20.
Division II
Gilford-Belmont at St. Thomas (6 p.m.): Ed McDonough has to be Coach of the Year in Division II, right? St. Thomas, 26-20.
Pembroke at Merrimack Valley (6 p.m.): Don’t underrate the importance of finishing the season on a high note. Pembroke, 20-13.
Kingswood at Kennett (7 p.m.): Guessing you’ll see Kingswood in Division III next season. Kennett, 34-8.
Milford at Timberlane (7 p.m.): The outcome of this game will determine which teams are seeded where at the top of Division II. Timberlane, 27-14.
Hanover at Hollis/Brookline (7 p.m.): The Marauders will be trying to end a three-game losing streak. Hanover, 28-19.
Hillsboro-Deering/Hopkinton at Lebanon (7 p.m.): A victory would give the Raiders their second consecutive unbeaten season. Lebanon, 42-12.
Division III
Kearsarge at Trinity (6 p.m.): These teams could meet again next weekend. Trinity, 27-13.
Stevens at Monadnock (6:30 p.m.): The Huskies have yet to beat a team with a winning record, but are 3-0 against teams below .500. Stevens is 3-5. Monadnock, 20-6.
Division IV
Epping/Newmarket at Somersworth (7 p.m.): The winner of this game will be at home when the teams meet in next weekend’s Division IV semifinals. Somersworth, 26-20.
Saturday
Division I
BG at Windham (noon): Not sure anyone expected the Cardinals to finish the regular season with seven wins. BG, 27-14.
Portsmouth/Oyster River at Goffstown (2 p.m. at Bedford High): The winner of this matchup will extend its season. Goffstown, 21-13.
Division II
Souhegan at John Stark (10 a.m.): The Sabers can secure a playoff berth with a win. Souhegan, 33-12.
Sanborn at Plymouth (2:15 p.m.): As always, the Bobcats will be dangerous in the playoffs. Plymouth, 35-7.
West at Bow (2 p.m.): There’s no bigger game in Division II this weekend. Bow, 26-14.
Division III
Laconia at Campbell (11 a.m.): Not an easy game for the Cougars. Laconia gave Trinity all it could handle last weekend. Campbell, 14-12.
ConVal at Inter-Lakes/Moultonborough (noon): Perhaps the most difficult game to pick this week. I-L/M, 20-12.
Pelham at Winnisquam (2 p.m.): The Pythons have not allowed more than eight points in a game this season. Pelham, 42-6.
Division IV
Fall Mountain at Mascoma (noon): The Wildcats look like a playoff team. Fall Mountain, 28-6.
Newport at Newfound (2 p.m.): The Tigers may want to consider a move to Div. III. Newport, 49-12.
Last week: 24-2. 2021 record: 179-27