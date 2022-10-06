Friday
West at Merrimack Valley (6 p.m.)
The Pride keeps their playoff hopes alive. Merrimack Valley, 30-12.
Trinity at Kearsarge (6:30 p.m.)
Kearsarge upset Trinity last season. Not this year. Trinity, 42-6.
Spaulding at Merrimack (7 p.m.)
You don’t hear much about the Tomahawks, but they have only one loss against in-state competition. Merrimack, 27-20.
Nashua South at Concord (7 p.m.)
The Crimson Tide’s resume is still missing a signature win. Concord, 37-14.
Bishop Guertin at Londonderry (7 p.m.)
This one should live up to the hype. Londonderry, 21-20.
Dover at Central (7 p.m.)
A victory would put the Green Wave’s record at 5-1. Dover, 28-7.
Pinkerton at Winnacunnet (7 p.m.)
No one has a tougher schedule than Winnacunnet. The team’s non-conference games: at BG, and home games against Pinkerton and Londonderry. Pinkerton, 14-13.
Wachusett (Mass.) at Salem (7 p.m.)
Wachusett is 3-1 and has outscored its opponents 159-44. Wachusett, 34-13.
Bedford at Exeter (7 p.m.)
Not expecting many points in this matchup. The Blue Hawks will have to raise their game to avoid a second loss. Exeter, 17-14.
Keene at Portsmouth/Oyster River (7 p.m.)
The ClipperCats climb back to the .500 mark. Portsmouth/Oyster River, 14-7.
Bow at Kennett (7 p.m.)
This could be the most competitive game in Division II this week. Bow, 20-14.
Gilford/Belmont at Plymouth (7 p.m.)
The Golden Eagles are going to get a top effort from the Bobcats. Gilford/Belmont, 26-20.
Laconia at St. Thomas (7 p.m.)
Going with the Saints, but not ruling out the possibility of an upset. St. Thomas, 21-13.
Hanover at Souhegan (7 p.m.)
The competition level goes up significantly for Hanover this week. Souhegan, 41-21.
Stevens at Fall Mountain (7 p.m.)
The Cardinals extend their winning streak to three games. Stevens, 30-14.
Hollis/Brookline at Milford (7 p.m.)
A healthy Milford team will give anyone trouble. Milford, 33-7.
ConVal at Kingswood (7 p.m.)
Biggest game of the season for a pair of teams seeking their first victory. ConVal, 26-22.
Raymond at Somersworth (7 p.m.)
The Rams will have to put up a lot of points to pull off an upset. Somersworth, 42-20.
Saturday
Monadnock at Campbell (11 a.m.)
The winner of this matchup will likely be rewarded with a home playoff game. Campbell, 14-12.
Pembroke at Sanborn (1:30 p.m.)
This one should still be anybody’s game entering the fourth quarter. Sanborn, 26-22.
Timberlane at Goffstown (2 p.m.)
You can expect the Owls to be good next year, as well. Timberlane, 35-7.
Memorial at Windham (2 p.m.)
If not for a failed two-point conversion against Pinkerton, the Jags would still be among the teams playing for a first-round bye. Windham, 28-13.
Inter-Lakes/Moultonborough at Epping/Newmarket (2 p.m.)
The Lakers have a chance to finish the season with five consecutive victories. I-L/M, 26-14.
Bishop Brady at Newport (2 p.m.)
The Tigers are coming off a loss, and are the toughest team Brady has faced this season. Newport, 34-14.
Franklin at Mascoma (2 p.m.)
One of these teams is going to be celebrating its first win. The guess here is it will be the Royals. Mascoma, 20-18.
Newfound at Winnisquam (2 p.m.)
Not many games in Division IV have been competitive this season, but this one should be. Winnisquam, 20-12.
Hillsboro-Deering/Hopkinton at John Stark (6 p.m.)
The Generals generated some momentum by winning their first game last week. They’ll add to that momentum this weekend. John Stark, 28-12.
Sunday
North at Alvirne (1 p.m.)
The Broncos are playing under some tough circumstances. North, 34-12.
Last week: 26-3; 2022 Record: 120-20