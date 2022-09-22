Friday
Pinkerton at Londonderry (6 p.m.)
The Lancers make it six wins in their last six games against the Astros. Londonderry, 28-14.
Kennett at St. Thomas (6 p.m.)
The Eagles have scored 56 points in each of their last two games. Kennett, 42-20.
Dover at Spaulding (6:30 p.m.)
One of these teams is going to be 4-0. Dover, 20-7.
Keene at Timberlane (6:30 p.m.)
It’ll be a surprise here if the Owls lose more than twice during the regular season. Timberlane, 27-12.
BG at Merrimack (6:30 p.m.)
The Cardinals should be 5-0 when they enter a tough three-game stretch that features contests against Londonderry, Bedford and Nashua North. BG, 35-13.
Nashua North at Nashua South (6:30 p.m.)
It’s never a bad thing when you can play a “road game” in your home stadium. North, 26-14.
Concord at Alvirne (7 p.m.)
The Crimson Tide extends their winning streak to three games. Concord, 36-6.
Salem at Windham (7 p.m.)
This is an important game for both teams, since the loser will drop to 1-3. Windham, 20-14.
Exeter at Winnacunnet (7 p.m.)
A victory tonight would make Winnacunnet’s season. Exeter, 28-14.
Memorial at Portsmouth/Oyster River (7 p.m.)
Predicting a mild upset at Tom Daubney Field. Memorial, 14-13.
Goffstown at Bedford (7 p.m.)
The Bedford defense has allowed one touchdown in the last 10 quarters. Bedford, 42-14.
Bow at Milford (7 p.m.)
The Spartans avoid a third straight loss. Milford, 21-14.
Pembroke at Gilford/Belmont (7 p.m.)
Kudos to you if you have Isaiah Reese on your Fantasy Football team. Gilford/Belmont, 41-14.
Plymouth at Laconia (7 p.m.)
There was a time when you cleared your schedule so you could attend the game when these teams played. Plymouth, 34-12.
Sanborn at Manchester West (7 p.m.)
The Indians earn their first victory. Sanborn, 20-12.
Hillsboro-Deering/Hopkinton at Hanover (7 p.m.)
Few Division II teams have been more impressive than the Bears through the season’s first three weeks. Hanover, 34-6.
Hollis/Brookline at Pelham (7 p.m.)
Hard to say which is better, the Pythons’ offense or the Pythons’ defense. Pelham, 42-14.
Souhegan at Lebanon (7 p.m.)
Attention Sabers: If you dress for this game, be prepared to play in this game. Souhegan, 42-6.
Inter-Lakes/Moultonborough at Campbell (7 p.m.)
The Cougars are unbeaten, but this will be their toughest test to date. Campbell, 16-14.
ConVal at Fall Mountain (7 p.m.)
The Wildcats make it three wins in a row. Fall Mountain, 32-7.
Saturday
Kingswood at Epping/Newmarket (2 p.m.)
The Blue Devils even their record after four games. Epping/Newmarket, 26-14.
Somersworth at Franklin (2 p.m.)
Somersworth and Newport are the only unbeaten teams in Division IV, and those teams will still be unbeaten when they meet next weekend. Somersworth, 49-14.
Newfound at Newport (2 p.m.)
See above. Newport, 36-12.
Winnisquam at Raymond (2:30 p.m.)
The Rams prevail at home. Raymond, 26-20.
John Stark at Merr. Valley (2:30 p.m.)
The Pride climb back to the .500 mark. Merrimack Valley, 26-8.
Mascoma at Bishop Brady (5 p.m.)
The Giants add to the momentum they generated by beating Raymond last weekend. Bishop Brady, 27-7.
Stevens at Kearsarge (6 p.m.)
If the Cardinals can get their offense in gear, they’ll have a chance to collect their first victory. Stevens, 20-18.
Trinity at Monadnock (6:30 p.m.)
Both teams are unbeaten, so that makes this the Game of the Week in Division III. Trinity, 22-14.
Last week: 46-8; 2022 record: 70-13