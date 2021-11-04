Grid Picks: Taking Memorial to edge Central Nov 4, 2021 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Roger Brown is picking Manchester Memorial to beat rival Central on Friday afternoon at Gill Stadium. THOMAS ROY/UNION LEADER Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save FRIDAYDivision IMemorial at Central (4 p.m.): Not a playoff game, but this matchup has plenty of meaning for both programs. There’s no Turkey Bowl in Manchester this year. Memorial, 26-20.Goffstown at Winnacunnet (7 p.m.): The Grizzlies have more than a puncher’s chance, but the Warriors didn’t win nine games by accident. Winnacunnet, 27-14.Division IIHanover at St. Thomas (6 p.m.): The Marauders played the toughest part of their schedule in the last month, and that may benefit them tonight. Hanover, 27-20.Gilford/Belmont at Timberlane (6:30 p.m.): It’s time Mr. Post and Mr. Pallaria bought dinner for the big guys up front. Gilford/Belmont will be even better next season. Timberlane, 34-7.SATURDAYDivision IExeter at Bedford (1 p.m.): As was the case in the first meeting, this game will be decided by how well the Bulldogs can move the ball through the air. Exeter, 21-13.Pinkerton at Londonderry (1 p.m.): The Lancers have more big-play ability, and that was evident in the regular-season meeting between these rivals. Londonderry, 21-17.Salem at Bishop Guertin (6:30 p.m.): You have to respect BG’s body of work, but the Blue Devils look like a much-improved team on defense. Salem, 21-20.Division IISouhegan at Lebanon (1 p.m.): 2020 was Souhegan’s year. This year may belong to the Raiders. Lebanon, 34-19.Plymouth at Milford (3 p.m.): Lebanon and Timberlane may be the best teams in Division II, but the Spartans aren’t far behind. Milford, 26-14.Division IIIKearsarge at Pelham (1 p.m.): The Pythons led 52-0 in the third quarter when these teams met earlier this season. Pelham, 42-14.Campbell at Trinity (1 p.m.): The Cougars will have to make the most of their scoring opportunities. Campbell, 14-12.Division IVFall Mountain at Newport (1 p.m.): This may not be last year’s Newport team, but these Tigers are still very good. Newport, 34-12.Epping/Newmarket at Somersworth (1 p.m.): A Hilltoppers victory could set up a rematch of last year’s Division IV championship game. Somersworth, 22-20.Last week: 23-3; 2021 record: 202-30 Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Request News Coverage