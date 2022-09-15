Friday
Merrimack at Nashua South (6:30 p.m.)
The Panthers have allowed 81 points in their two games. Merrimack, 34-20.
Nashua North at Keene (6:30 p.m.)
The Titans play four of their next five on the road. North, 28-7.
Pinkerton at Alvirne (7 p.m.)
This starts a tough five-game stretch for Alvirne that includes games against Concord, Windham, Nashua North and Londonderry. Pinkerton, 36-6.
Windham at Londonderry (7 p.m.)
Tough spot for the Lancers, who may have to fight against an emotional letdown after facing Bishop Hendricken last Saturday. This is not last year’s Windham team. Londonderry, 24-14.
Exeter at Salem (7 p.m.)
This is the game for you if you’re a writer on a tight deadline. The way both teams like to run the ball it might be over in 90 minutes. Exeter, 21-7.
Dover at Memorial (7 p.m.)
It’s possible the Green Wave could be 6-0 entering its Oct. 14 game against Exeter. Dover, 29-14.
Portsmouth/Oyster River at Spaulding (7 p.m.)
The ClipperCats hand Spaulding its first loss. Portsmouth/Oyster River, 13-7.
Timberlane at Winnacunnet (7 p.m.)
The Warriors have to find some offense. Timberlane, 20-7.
Laconia at Kennett (7 p.m.)
When you talk about the top teams in Division II, don’t forget about the Eagles. Kennett, 34-14.
St. Thomas at Sanborn (7 p.m.)
Both teams are coming off shutout losses against strong opponents. The head says go with the Saints, but have a gut feeling the Indians may pull this one out. Sanborn, 14-12.
Hanover at Milford (7 p.m.)
Hanover is 2-0, but the level of competition goes up this week. Milford, 27-20.
Lebanon at Hollis/Brookline (7 p.m.)
The Cavaliers pick up their first win. Hollis/Brookline, 34-13.
West at Souhegan (7 p.m.)
The offense gets the headlines, but the Sabers are pretty good on defense, too. Souhegan, 42-14.
Campbell at Stevens (7 p.m.)
Have to believe Stevens is better than its 0-2 record would indicate. Not sure the Cardinals are as good as the Cougars though. Campbell, 26-14.
Trinity at ConVal (7 p.m.)
The Pioneers would do fine if they were in Division II. Trinity, 49-14.
Epping/Newmarket at Fall Mountain (7 p.m.)
Guessing the outcome of this game will be very important when it comes time to determine the field for the Division III playoffs. Fall Mountain, 14-12.
Saturday
Central at Concord (1 p.m.)
It appears good things are happening at Concord, which climbed to No. 7 in this week’s Power Poll. Concord, 42-13.
Bedford at Thornton Academy (1:30 p.m.)
One of the best programs in New Hampshire going against one of the best programs in Maine. Thornton Academy, 20-13.
Bishop Guertin at Goffstown (2 p.m.)
The Cardinals make it three wins in as many games. BG, 35-6.
Bow at Gilford-Belmont (2 p.m.)
This looks like the best game of the week, regardless of division. Gilford/Belmont, 21-20.
Merrimack Valley at Plymouth (2 p.m.)
Hard to picture the Bobcats losing two games in a row. Plymouth, 26-12.
Pelham at John Stark (2 p.m.)
Is it too early to get excited about the Pelham-Souhegan game on Oct. 21? Pelham, 41-12.
Bishop Brady at Raymond (2 p.m.)
This looks like another Rams team that will try to overwhelm opponents with offense. Raymond, 36-19.
Franklin at Newfound (2 p.m.)
Considering their schedule, the Bears won’t be in bad shape if they’re 2-2 after four games. Newfound, 22-20.
Somersworth at Mascoma Valley (2 p.m.)
The Hilltoppers appear to be as good as many of us thought they’d be. Somersworth, 47-6.
Monadnock at Inter-Lakes/Moultonborough (2 p.m.)
The Huskies still haven’t allowed a point. Monadnock, 26-6.
Newport at Winnisquam (2 p.m.)
Expecting Newport and Somersworth to both be unbeaten when those teams meet in Week 4. Newport, 36-6.
Hillsboro-Deering/Hopkinton at Pembroke (2:30 p.m.)
In a game that could go either way, the Spartans get the job done at home. Pembroke, 26-19.
Last week: 26-4; 2022 record: 46-9