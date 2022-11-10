Note: As of Thursday afternoon, three playoff game times had been changed from their original starting times. The Bedford at Nashua North game was rescheduled for Friday at 4 p.m.; the Bishop Guertin at Pinkerton game was rescheduled for Friday at 5 p.m., and the Bow at Pelham game was rescheduled for Saturday at 3 p.m.
Division I
Bedford at Nashua North (4 p.m.)
These are two of the top defenses in the state, so three touchdowns should be more than enough to prevail. The Titans get a scare. North, 17-14.
Bishop Guertin at Pinkerton (5 p.m.)
The pressure is going to be on each team’s defense. BG, 28-21.
Saturday
Division I
Timberlane at Exeter (1 p.m.)
This Timberlane team is a handful, but Exeter coach Bill Ball is pretty good at devising a game plan when he faces a team the second time in the same season. Exeter, 24-21.
Merrimack at Londonderry (1 p.m.)
The layoff won’t bother the Lancers. Londonderry, 34-14.
Division II
Bow at Pelham (3 p.m.)
There’s not much room for error when you play the Pythons. Pelham, 28-14.
Souhegan at Gilford/Belmont (1 p.m.)
An unbeaten falls. Souhegan, 35-20.
Division III
Campbell vs. Trinity (1 p.m.)
Campbell had Trinity on the ropes when these teams met during the regular season. The Trinity offense will have to create big plays. Trinity, 26-20.
Division IV
Newport vs. Somersworth (1 p.m.)
The Hilltoppers came away with a 28-point win when these teams met earlier this season. Expect a better effort from Newport, but not sure it will be good enough. Somersworth, 28-12.