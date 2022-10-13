Friday
Division I
Nashua North at Merrimack (6:30 p.m.)
Merrimack is playing well, but when this one is over, the Titans will still be unbeaten. North, 34-19.
Keene at Nashua South (6:30 p.m.)
Expect the Panthers to finish the season strong. Nashua South, 28-20.
Alvirne at Londonderry (7 p.m.)
Through six games, the Lancers have performed like many of us expected. Londonderry, 40-12.
Timberlane at Spaulding (7 p.m.)
Since their 4-0 start, the Red Raiders have been trending in the wrong direction. Timberlane, 35-13.
Windham at Central (7 p.m.)
Gutsy comeback by the Little Green last weekend. The Jaguars are trying to make it back-to-back victories over Manchester schools. Windham, 28-7.
Exeter at Dover (7 p.m.)
The last time the Blue Hawks lost three in a row? Probably 2010, their first year in Division I. Exeter, 31-21.
Winnacunnet at Memorial (7 p.m.)
Hard to believe these teams have one victory between them. Winnacunnet, 12-7.
Division II
Bow at St. Thomas (7 p.m.)
The Falcons have allowed 48 points in their five wins. Bow, 21-14.
Plymouth at Kennett (7 p.m.)
Not much separating these two teams. Plymouth, 14-7.
West at Hanover (7 p.m.)
Hanover bounces back from last week’s loss to Souhegan. Hanover, 36-12.
Souhegan at Hollis/Brookline (7 p.m.)
A bye will be on the line next week when the Sabers play Pelham. Souhegan, 42-7.
Milford at Pelham (7 p.m.)
This game begins a tough three-game stretch for the Pythons, who have Souhegan next week and then wrap up the regular season at Hanover. Pelham, 26-20.
Division III
Kearsarge at Monadnock (6:30 p.m.)
The Huskies have been all business since that loss to Trinity. Monadnock, 42-8.
Kingswood at Stevens (7 p.m.)
A victory would extend the Cardinals’ winning streak to four games. Stevens, 34-0.
Campbell at ConVal (7 p.m.)
The Cougars end their two-game losing streak. Campbell, 34-14.
Saturday
Division I
Concord at Salem (1 p.m.)
If it runs the table, the Crimson Tide can still earn a first-round bye. Concord, 28-14.
Pinkerton at Brockton, Mass. (1 p.m.)
These are not the 1985 Boxers, but Brockton is still a formidable opponent. Brockton, 26-21.
Portsmouth/Oyster River at Goffstown (2 p.m.)
A victory would move the ClipperCats another step closer to a playoff berth. Portsmouth/Oyster River, 33-7.
Bedford at Bishop Guertin (6 p.m.)
The best game on this weekend’s schedule is the last one. BG will be playing the second game of an extremely difficult three-game stretch (Londonderry, Bedford and Nashua North). Bedford, 20-14.
Division II
Lebanon at Hillsboro-Deering/Hopkinton (1 p.m.)
This will be victory No. 2 for the Redhawks. H-D/H, 28-6.
Gilford/Belmont at Merrimack Valley (2 p.m.)
The Golden Eagles remain on course to secure one of the top two seeds in Division II. Gilford/Belmont, 35-14.
Sanborn at John Stark (2 p.m.)
It’s still possible for the Indians to finish the regular season with five wins. Sanborn, 27-14.
Laconia at Pembroke (2:30 p.m.)
Tough call here. The Sachems should have a chance to end their five-game losing streak. Laconia, 22-20.
Division III
Fall Mountain at Inter-Lakes/Moultonborough (noon)
The Lakers can afford a loss. The Wildcats can’t. I-L/M, 26-14.
Epping/Newmarket at Trinity (1 p.m.)
The Pioneers are one of six unbeaten teams in the state. Please note the time change for this one. Trinity, 42-6.
Division IV
Newport at Franklin (2 p.m.)
Pencil in the Tigers as the No. 2 seed. Newport, 42-6.
Mascoma at Winnisquam (2 p.m.)
The Bears need a win to keep themselves in the playoff hunt entering the final week. Winnisquam, 38-14.
Newfound at Raymond (2 p.m.)
This is as close as you get to a playoff game in Week 6. Newfound, 28-20.
Somersworth at Bishop Brady (3 p.m.)
Brady will probably have to win one of its final two games to make the playoffs.
Next week looks like the week. Somersworth, 36-12.
Last week: 21-5
2022 record: 141-25