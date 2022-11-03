Grid Picks: Taking Timberlane, Merrimack to advance in Division I playoffs By Roger Brown Union Leader Staff Nov 3, 2022 Nov 3, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save FridayDivision IConcord at Timberlane (6:30 p.m.)Neither of these teams is trending in the right direction. Timberlane, 21-20.Portsmouth/Oyster River at Merrimack (6:30 p.m.)Each of these teams picked up a signature victory last weekend to improve their seeding. Merrimack, 21-13.Spaulding at Pinkerton (7 p.m.)The Astros’ offense seems to have found the highest gear. Pinkerton, 34-14.Division IIICampbell at Monadnock (6:30 p.m.)This will be the latest in a large number of big games between these programs. Monadnock, 33-22.SaturdayDivision IDover at Bishop Guertin (2 p.m.)The Cardinals may have to score a lot of points to advance. BG, 39-22.Bedford at Windham (2 p.m.)No matter which team wins this matchup, Nashua North will have its hands full next weekend. Bedford, 14-12.Division IISt. Thomas at Gilford/Belmont (1 p.m.)The Golden Eagles beat the Saints last weekend and they’ll beat them this weekend too. Gilford/Belmont, 28-14.Plymouth at Pelham (1 p.m.)Knocking off the Pythons won’t be easy, but the Bobcats may be able to put up a good fight. Pelham, 27-14.Hanover at Bow (1 p.m.)Hanover has lost three of its last four games. Bow, 35-13.Kennett at Souhegan (1 p.m.)The Souhegan offense gets most of the attention, but the Sabers have limited their opponents to 46 points in their eight victories. Souhegan, 34-14.Division IIIInter-Lakes/Moultonborough at Trinity (1 p.m.)No upset here. Trinity, 36-12.Division IVRaymond at Somersworth (1 p.m.)The Rams trailed by 42 points after one quarter when these teams met earlier this season. Somersworth, 49-13.Bishop Brady at Newport (1 p.m.)It’s hard to find a path to victory for the Giants. Newport, 35-6.Division I non-playoffsFridayNashua South at Salem (7 p.m.)One of these teams will earn its third victory. In a typical year, that wouldn’t give either of these programs reason to celebrate. Salem, 28-20.Winnacunnet at Central (7 p.m.)The Warriors are seeking their third victory in the last four games. Winnacunnet, 20-14.Keene at Memorial (7 p.m.)Last chance for the Crusaders to iron out any wrinkles before they face Central on Thanksgiving. Memorial, 28-12.Goffstown at Alvirne (7 p.m.)And you think picking these games is easy? Goffstown, 20-13.Last week: 24-42022 record: 211-38 Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Request News Coverage