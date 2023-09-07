FRIDAY
Watertown (Mass.) at West, 6 p.m.
West will be facing a program that won seven games last season. Watertown, 34-8.
Spaulding at Timberlane, 6:30 p.m.
The Owls didn’t look great on defense during their loss to Exeter, but there’s nothing wrong with their offense. Timberlane, 26-20.
Bedford at Nashua South, 6:30 p.m.
South is talented, but young. The Bulldogs have talent and experience. Bedford, 34-7.
Keene at Merrimack, 6:30 p.m.
Giving a slight advantage to the home team. Merrimack, 20-18.
Epping/Newmarket at ConVal, 7 p.m.
The Cougars should be able to make a run at a Division III playoff berth this season. ConVal, 20-13.
Kearsarge at Fall Mountain, 7 p.m.
The Wildcats didn’t trail until the final play of the game in last week’s loss to Monadnock. Fall Mountain, 14-8.
Monadnock at Stevens, 7 p.m.
The Huskies will have their hands full with Stevens quarterback Tyler Christian. Monadnock, 27-19.
Souhegan at Milford, 7 p.m.
Anything can happen in a rivalry game, but we’re expecting a lot of points from the Sabers. Souhegan, 42-21.
Pembroke at Kennett, 7 p.m.
Defense carried the Eagles to victory over Gilford/Belmont last weekend. They’ll be looking for more from their offense this week. Kennett, 24-7.
Merrimack Valley at Laconia, 7 p.m.
This is Laconia’s opener. Having a game under your belt helps. Merrimack Valley, 14-13.
Pelham at St. Thomas, 7 p.m.
This one might be closer than most think. Pelham, 28-14.
Hillsboro-Deering/Hopkinton at Hollis-Brookline, 7 p.m.
The Redhawks pick up a road win. H-D/H, 26-12.
Alvirne at Pinkerton, 7 p.m.
The Broncos opened their season with an impressive victory over Central, but now they’re stepping up in class. Pinkerton, 42-10.
Londonderry at Chelmsford (Mass.), 7 p.m.
This is another game where one team played last week (Londonderry) and the other didn’t. Londonderry, 21-20.
Concord at Rutland (Vermont), 7 p.m.
The Crimson Tide will have to contain Rutland QB Noah Bruttomesso, who scored four touchdowns during last weekend’s loss to Essex. Concord, 28-27.
Central at Goffstown, 7 p.m.
The Grizzlies didn’t win a game last season, but they’ll win more than they lose this year. Goffstown, 35-7.
Memorial at Salem, 7 p.m.
This could be the most competitive game in Division I this weekend. Salem, 26-20.
Sanford (Maine) at Dover, 7 p.m.
Tough test for the Green Wave. Sanford has one of Maine’s top players in Jordan Bissonnette and opened its season with a 41-7 victory over Scarborough. Dover, 20-19.
Nashua North at Exeter, 7 p.m.
The offense North saw last week in a victory over Merrimack looks nothing like the offense it will see this week. Exeter, 35-14.
Winnacunnet at Portsmouth/OR, 7 p.m.
The ClipperCats are No. 4 in this week’s Power Poll. Not sure they’ve ever been ranked higher. Portsmouth/OR, 35-6.
BG at Scarborough (Maine), 7 p.m.
The Cardinals should have more luck moving the ball this week than they did in last week’s loss to top-ranked Bedford. BG, 28-14.
SATURDAY
Trinity at Inter-Lakes/Moultonborough, noon
It’s not going to be easy for anyone to slow down the Pioneers’ offense this season. Trinity, 36-20.
Campbell at Kingswood, 1:30 p.m.
Not expecting any surprises here. Campbell, 34-7.
Malden (Mass.) Catholic at Windham, 2 p.m.
The Jaguars bounce back from last week’s loss to Pinkerton. Windham, 27-14.
Bow at Plymouth, 2 p.m.
The Bobcats averaged 7.9 yards per carry last week, but will face a little more resistance from the Falcons. Plymouth, 20-14.
Sanborn at Gilford/Belmont, 2 p.m.
Sanborn’s victory over Bow was among the surprising scores in Week 1. Sanborn, 21-13.
Hanover at John Stark, 2 p.m.
Intriguing matchup. Hanover, 26-20.
Bishop Brady at Winnisquam, 2 p.m.
Can Rob Clauss pick up a win in his first game as Bishop Brady’s head coach? There’s a good chance he can. Bishop Brady, 20-13.
Franklin at Raymond, 2 p.m.
The Rams have too much offense. Raymond, 39-18.
Newport at Mascoma Valley, 2 p.m.
From the things-never-change department: Expectations are high in Newport. Newport, 29-6.
Last week: 18-6.
2022 record: 18-6.