Exeter running back Daniel Batstone, far left, is congratulated by lineman Harrison Caracciolo (56) following Batstone's 37-yard touchdown run in the third quarter of Exeter's 45-14 win over Timberlane. Batstone rushed for 101 yards on 12 carries with two touchdowns.
Timberlane quarterback Jeremy Mlocek looks for a receiver while Exeter's Shay Kleinman gives chase during the third quarter of Thursday night's Division I opener.
DAN DOYON
Exeter's Jack Kavanaugh attempts to wrap up Timberlane's Liam Corman during the second quarter.
EXETER – Ever since last November, the Exeter High School football team had to live with how its season ended in crushing fashion at the hands of Timberlane in the Division I quarterfinals.
After already losing a 27-23 decision to Timberlane in the regular season, the Blue Hawks were seemingly on their way to the semifinals with a 28-14 lead midway through the fourth quarter before Timberlane stormed back for the victory on quarterback Dom Coppeta’s touchdown run and ensuing 2-point conversion plunge with 37 seconds remaining.
Exeter didn’t have to wait long to get another chance at Timberlane, as the teams opened this season against each other on Thursday night.
The Owls picked up where they left off by jumping out to a 14-3 lead in the first quarter, but the Blue Hawks defiantly brushed that aside to the tune of 42 unanswered points for a 45-14 victory at William Ball Stadium.
“For the past almost year the story has been that they’re better than us. They beat us twice last year and knocked us out of the playoffs,” Exeter senior Evan Delorie said. “Tonight we came back and rewrote the story and it’s just good to be back. The best thing tonight is that we didn’t look at the scoreboard. We kept grinding and kept going.”
Delorie personally blamed himself for Exeter falling into the 14-3 hole when his miscue at the safety position led to a 71-yard touchdown pass from Timberlane quarterback Jeremy Mlocek to Liam Corman with 2:05 left in the first quarter. Timberlane (0-1) opened the game with a 7-play drive that ended with Edward DiGuillo’s 5-yard touchdown run, which was countered by a 31-yard field goal by Exeter’s Dylan Drunsic.
Exeter (1-0) reversed its game’s fortunes at the end of the first quarter and never looked back thanks in large part to a 347-yard rushing attack that was jump-started by a 50-yard touchdown run by Kenny Verhelle to close Exeter’s deficit to 14-10 with 14 seconds left in the opening quarter.
The Blue Hawks took the lead for good following a short Timberlane punt when quarterback Jack Bove ended a 9-play drive with a 19-yard touchdown pass to tight end Tyler Graney for a 17-14 Exeter advantage with 5:48 left in the first half.
“What I was most proud of is that we were down 14-3 and we just kept on playing,” Exeter coach Bill Ball said. “We didn’t look at the scoreboard and we kept on playing. You can’t be phased by the scoreboard. We never looked up, just kept on playing and good things happened.”
Exeter junior Daniel Batstone had been primarily a lineman but always wanted to play running back. He got that chance on Thursday and made quite the first impression by leading the team with 101 rushing yards on 12 carries with two touchdowns.
He began the last drive of the first half with a 19-yard run, caught a 21-yard pass and finished it off with a 2-yard scoring plunge to give Exeter a 24-14 lead with 1:10 left in the second quarter. Batstone then capped off the opening drive of the second half with a 37-yard touchdown run with 6:52 left in the third quarter to give Exeter a 31-14 lead.
“This was my first game at running back ever, so I thought it went well and I was happy with how it went,” Batstone said. “I’ve wanted to be a running back ever since seventh grade and I’ve been training really hard the past three years and I finally got my shot and made my point.”
Batstone was also helped out in the backfield by Jack Kavanaugh (89 yards, touchdown) and Delorie (85 yards).
“It’s just coach Ball’s bag of tricks: Just pound the run, pound the run. It's death by a million paper cuts,” Delorie said. “Everything just went well for us. Everything started clicking after the first quarter. This feels so good.”
Timberlane coach Kevin Fitzgerald felt like his team did some things well early on but once the Exeter running train got going, it was tough to stop.
“We came out quick out the gates with a couple of big plays, but we couldn’t sustain it and we couldn’t stop them,” Fitzgerald said. “When they get up, they want to run between the tackles and they were able to do that tonight.”