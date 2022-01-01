There is no Most Valuable Player or All-Tournament Team selected following the Queen City Invitational Basketball Tournament. If an MVP was chosen following this year’s tourney, however, it likely would have been Trinity point guard Tyler Bike.
Bike, a sophomore, was the game’s leading scorer in each of Trinity’s two tournament games: He tossed in 22 during Trinity’s 67-36 victory over Manchester West in the opening round, and also finished with 22 points to help the Pioneers defeat Manchester Memorial 63-61 Tuesday night in the tournament’s championship game.
Thirteen of the 22 points he scored against Memorial came in the fourth quarter, when Trinity overcame a five-point deficit.
“It’s good to have a player like that who can make baskets when we need it,” Trinity coach Keight Bike (Tyler’s father) said. “Our offense was a little out of rhythm. We really weren’t doing much in terms of play calling (in the fourth quarter against Memorial). We were just letting him go, and he went. He made some big baskets when we needed them.”
West was within three points, 31-28, in the third quarter of its game against Trinity when Tyler asserted himself. He scored 14 points in the third, including a late 3-pointer that gave the Pioneers a 46-29 advantage entering the fourth.
“He’s very good,” West coach John Langlois said when he was asked about Tyler. “He makes a lot happen. His competitiveness stood out. He’s only a sophomore, but his future’s bright.”
Tyler said he enjoys playing for his father.
“He yells at me, but I like to learn,” he said. “He’s a good coach and he teaches me a lot.”
Tyler gave the Pioneers a lead they wouldn’t relinquish when he made a jumper that put Trinity up against Memorial with a little more than a minute to play. He extended the lead to 59-55 by making a layup with 55 seconds remaining, and sank two free throws to put Trinity up 63-59 with 12.4 seconds left on the clock.
“He’s still young, but he has to get stronger obviously,” Keith said. “He’s put himself in a good position because he’s worked hard his whole life. You come to practice and he’s the hardest worker. He doesn’t take days off. He’s in phenomenal shape, which helps him outperform other kids in the fourth quarter because he still has his legs.
“He’s worked his tail off his whole life getting to this point, but the good thing is he knows he has a lot more work to do to take his game to the next level.”
The NHIAA has finalized the sites for this year’s championship games:
Boys
• Division I: Feb. 20 (UNH), 10 a.m.
• Division II: Feb. 20 (UNH), 1 p.m.
• Division III: Feb. 26 (Keene State), 7:30 p.m.
• Division IV: March 11 (Keene State), 7 p.m.
Girls
• Division I: Feb. 20 (UNH), 4 p.m.
• Division II: Feb. 20 (UNH), 7 p.m.
• Division III: Feb. 26 (Keene State), 4 p.m.
• Division IV: March 4 (Keene State), 7 p.m.
Note: The Unified championship game will be played Feb. 17 at a site to be determined.
The Conant and Fall Mountain girls basketball teams are scheduled to meet in Jaffrey on Jan. 18 in a game that will feature the two programs that met in last year’s Division III championship game. Conant won that matchup, 59-43, to cap its second unbeaten season in as many years.
Both teams are 4-0 this season. Neither team has been involved in a game that was closer than 12 points.