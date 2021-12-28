Lilly Nossiff had 17 points and Tory Vitko added 10 as Division I Dover handled Division III Somersworth, 57-20, in the girls Oyster River Holiday Classic Tournament on Tuesday. Freshmen Carys Fennessy (8), Leah Peck (7), and Demaiyah Woodward (4) scored their first varsity points for Dover.
Irene Lambert scored in each quarter to lead Somersworth scorers with seven points.
Pinkerton 84, Collegiate 44: Jackson Marshall had 16 points and Trevor Edmunds added 15 as the Astros romped.
Oyster River Holiday Tournament
Dover 69, Milford 47: Ryon Constable led the way with 23 points for Milford.
Brian Stone Memorial Tournament
Bedford 3, Trinity 0: PJ Costa, Brendan Thornton, and Jack Dermody each scored for Bedford in the win. Evan Johnston had 19 saves in the shutout. while Trinity goalie Braedon Lubelcyzk had 25 saves.
Girls Basketball
Goffstown 49, Exeter 41: In a regular-season game, Erin Mcilroy had 11 points and eight rebounds and Emma smith added eight points, seven rebounds and five steals for Exeter in the loss.
Keene 58, Alvirne 51: Elyza Mitchell paced the way for the Blackbirds with 18 points and 10 rebounds. Marin Shaffer added 14 points and 7 rebounds and Cadance Gilbert contributed 9 points and 7 rebounds. Jamie O’Connor led the way for the Broncos with 15 points.
Hockey
Londonderry 3, Pinkerton 0: Michael Maloney had a goal and an assist for Londonderry in their win over archrival Pinkerton. Matt Boyon and Brandon Savage each added a goal. Damien Carter had 20 saves for Pinkerton.
Boys Basketball
ConVal 77, Sanborn 73: Jason Allen had a career-high 27 points as Sanborn dropped a close one.