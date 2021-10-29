Kearsarge 8, Trinity 3
In Manchester, Kearsarge Regional came up with an interception near its own goal line with less than a minute to play and handed Trinity its first loss of the season Friday night, 8-3.
Londonderry, 35, Nashua North 7
Quarterback Drew Heenan ran for one touchdown and passed for another, leading Londonderry to a 35-7 victory over visiting Nashua North, clinching the Division I South title for the Lancers. The Lancers will host rival Pinkerton Academy in a first-round contest next Saturday.
Bedford 49, Spaulding 8
Bulldogs QB Joe Mikol was 12-for-15 for 169 yards and three touchdowns passing as Bedford handed the winless Red Raiders another loss.
Field Hockey
Portsmouth 2, Souhegan 1, OT
In Exeter, Charlotte Marston's goal with 2:34 left in overtime gave No. 2 Portsmouth a 2-1 win over No. 3 Souhegan in the Division II field hockey semifinals at William Ball Stadium.
Goffstown 2, Lebanon 1
Bethany Dubreuil's goal with 3:46 left in overtime lifted No. 9 Goffstown to a 2-1 victory over No. 5 Lebanon in the Division II field hockey semifinals at William Ball Stadium.
Boys soccer
Manchester Central 3, Winnacunnet 0
In Manchester, a first-half goal from Theo Kanteres, second-half goals from Gavin Lins and Logan Tartsa and a nine-save shutout from David Hood propelled second-seeded Central past No. 10 seed Winnacunnet of Hampton and into a Division I semifinal bout with third-seeded Hanover.
Campbell 1, Mascoma Valley 0
In Litchfield, Conor Donaghey's first-half goal lifted the third-seeded Cougars past the sixth-seeded Royals in a Division III tournament quarterfinal.
Football
Thursday's score
Bishop Brady 33, Raymond 21
Friday's scores
Division I
Winnacunnet.33, Memorial 12
Salem 54, Merrimack 14
Exeter 42, Concord 19
Keene 30, Nashua South 6
Dover 42, Central 0
Londonderry 35, Nashua North 7
Bedford 49, Spaulding 8
Pinkerton 43, Alvirne 20
Division II
Gilford-Belmont 14, St. Thomas 10
Pembroke 32, Merrimack Valley 21
Hanover 42, Hollis/Brookline 0
Timberlane 21, Milford 14
Kingswood at Kennett
Hillsboro-Deering/Hopkinton at Lebanon
Division III
Kearsarge 8, Trinity 3
Monadnock 21, Stevens 13
Division IV
Somersworth 24, Epping/Newmarket 8
Saturday's schedule
Division I
BG at Windham, noon
Portsmouth/Oyster River at Goffstown, 2 p.m. at Bedford High
Division II
Souhegan at John Stark, 10 a.m.
Sanborn at Plymouth, 2:15 p.m.
West at Bow, 2 p.m.
Division III
Laconia at Campbell, 11 a.m.
ConVal at Inter-Lakes/Moultonborough, noon
Pelham at Winnisquam, 2 p.m.
Division IV
Fall Mountain at Mascoma, noon
Newport at Newfound, 2 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Division I
Quarterfinals
(12) Nashua North 2, (13) Portsmouth 1
(3) Hanover 2, (6) Pinkerton 0
(1) Nashua South 3, (9) Exeter 2, 2 OT
(2) Central 3, (10) Winnacunnet 0
Division II
Quarterfinals
(10) Kingswood 0, (2) Milford 0, Kingswood wins on PKs
(3) Lebanon 1, (6) Bow 1, Lebanon wins on PKs
(5) Coe-Brown 3, (4) Hollis/Brookline 1
(1) Oyster River 4, (8) Stevens 0
Division III
Quarterfinals
(5) Trinity 2, (4) Conant 1, Trinity wins on PKs
(1) Gilford 2, (8) Kearsarge 1
(10) Bp. Brady 3, (2) Hopkinton 2
(3) Campbell 1, (6) Mascoma 0
Division IV
Quarterfinals
(9) Profile 6, (1) Epping 2
(4) Woodsville 2, (12) Pittsfield 0
(2) Gorham 3, (10) Pittsburg 0
(6) Con. Christian at (3) Sunapee
Field Hockey
Division II semifinals
At Exeter
(2) Portsmouth 2, (3) Souhegan 1, OT
(9) Goffstown 2, (5) Lebanon 1, OT
Girls Volleyball
Division II
Quarterfinals
(4) Milford 3, (5) Laconia 0
(2) Coe-Brown 3, (7) St. Thomas 2
(3) Oyster River 3, (6) Campbell 0
(1) Gilford 3, (8) John Stark 0