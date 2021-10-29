The Timberlane Owls sealed their undefeated season with a 21-14 win over the Milford Spartans. Down 14-7 going into the fourth quarter, Owls running back Dominic Pallaria ran for two touchdowns on consecutive possessions to secure the win.

Kearsarge 8, Trinity 3

In Manchester, Kearsarge Regional came up with an interception near its own goal line with less than a minute to play and handed Trinity its first loss of the season Friday night, 8-3.

Londonderry, 35, Nashua North 7

Quarterback Drew Heenan ran for one touchdown and passed for another, leading Londonderry to a 35-7 victory over visiting Nashua North, clinching the Division I South title for the Lancers. The Lancers will host rival Pinkerton Academy in a first-round contest next Saturday.

Bedford 49, Spaulding 8

Bulldogs QB Joe Mikol was 12-for-15 for 169 yards and three touchdowns passing as Bedford handed the winless Red Raiders another loss.

Field Hockey

Portsmouth 2, Souhegan 1, OT

In Exeter, Charlotte Marston's goal with 2:34 left in overtime gave No. 2 Portsmouth a 2-1 win over No. 3 Souhegan in the Division II field hockey semifinals at William Ball Stadium.

Goffstown 2, Lebanon 1

Bethany Dubreuil's goal with 3:46 left in overtime lifted No. 9 Goffstown to a 2-1 victory over No. 5 Lebanon in the Division II field hockey semifinals at William Ball Stadium.

Boys soccer

Manchester Central 3, Winnacunnet 0

In Manchester, a first-half goal from Theo Kanteres, second-half goals from Gavin Lins and Logan Tartsa and a nine-save shutout from David Hood propelled second-seeded Central past No. 10 seed Winnacunnet of Hampton and into a Division I semifinal bout with third-seeded Hanover.

Campbell 1, Mascoma Valley 0

In Litchfield, Conor Donaghey's first-half goal lifted the third-seeded Cougars past the sixth-seeded Royals in a Division III tournament quarterfinal.

Football

Thursday's score

Bishop Brady 33, Raymond 21

Friday's scores

Division I

Winnacunnet.33, Memorial 12

Salem 54, Merrimack 14

Exeter 42, Concord 19

Keene 30, Nashua South 6

Dover 42, Central 0

Londonderry 35, Nashua North 7

Bedford 49, Spaulding 8

 Pinkerton 43, Alvirne 20

Division II

Gilford-Belmont 14, St. Thomas 10

Pembroke 32, Merrimack Valley 21

Hanover 42, Hollis/Brookline 0

Timberlane 21, Milford 14

Kingswood at Kennett

Hillsboro-Deering/Hopkinton at Lebanon

Division III

Kearsarge 8, Trinity 3

Monadnock 21, Stevens 13

Division IV

Somersworth 24, Epping/Newmarket 8

Saturday's schedule

Division I

BG at Windham, noon

Portsmouth/Oyster River at Goffstown, 2 p.m. at Bedford High

Division II

Souhegan at John Stark, 10 a.m.

Sanborn at Plymouth, 2:15 p.m.

West at Bow, 2 p.m.

Division III

Laconia at Campbell, 11 a.m.

ConVal at Inter-Lakes/Moultonborough, noon

Pelham at Winnisquam, 2 p.m.

Division IV

Fall Mountain at Mascoma, noon

Newport at Newfound, 2 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Division I

Quarterfinals

(12) Nashua North 2, (13) Portsmouth 1

(3) Hanover 2, (6) Pinkerton 0

(1) Nashua South 3, (9) Exeter 2, 2 OT

(2) Central 3, (10) Winnacunnet 0

Division II

Quarterfinals

(10) Kingswood 0, (2) Milford 0, Kingswood wins on PKs

(3) Lebanon 1, (6) Bow 1, Lebanon wins on PKs

(5) Coe-Brown 3, (4) Hollis/Brookline 1

(1) Oyster River 4, (8) Stevens 0

Division III

Quarterfinals

(5) Trinity 2, (4) Conant 1, Trinity wins on PKs

(1) Gilford 2, (8) Kearsarge 1

(10) Bp. Brady 3, (2) Hopkinton 2

(3) Campbell 1, (6) Mascoma 0

Division IV

Quarterfinals

(9) Profile 6, (1) Epping 2

(4) Woodsville 2, (12) Pittsfield 0

(2) Gorham 3, (10) Pittsburg 0

(6) Con. Christian at (3) Sunapee

Field Hockey

Division II semifinals

At Exeter

(2) Portsmouth 2, (3) Souhegan 1, OT

(9) Goffstown 2, (5) Lebanon 1, OT

Girls Volleyball

Division II

Quarterfinals

(4) Milford 3, (5) Laconia 0

(2) Coe-Brown 3, (7) St. Thomas 2

(3) Oyster River 3, (6) Campbell 0

(1) Gilford 3, (8) John Stark 0