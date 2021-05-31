NASHUA – As always, particularly in the postseason, pitching rules. Keene High School’s Peter Haas affirmed that ancient wisdom Monday afternoon.
Haas limited Nashua South High School to two runs on five hits, riding the Blackbirds’ four-run fourth inning to coast home with a 6-2 victory in the play-in round of the NHIAA Division I tournament at Holman Stadium. Though he walked four, Haas struck out eight as South managed just four baserunners from the fourth inning on.
The Blackbirds will be back at Holman Stadium on Thursday for a 2 p.m. preliminary-round game against Nashua North. If Keene upends North, Haas will return to the Holman mound Saturday in the quarterfinals.
“He’s a relatively slow starter,’’ Keene coach Dan Moylan said of Haas. “… I thought his best innings were his last three for sure. He got after it a little bit more with his fastball.”
Left fielder Sharik Kahn powered the Keene offense with three hits and three RBIs, including a run-scoring triple. Zach Mooers brought in Keene’s first run of the day with a double to the left-center field gap.
Tanner Payne also singled in a run for the Blackbirds in the decisive fourth-inning rally.
Nashua South starter Nolan Mederos battled his way through six innings, struggling with his command. Keene sent 12 men to the plate in the fourth.
“It’s been that one inning all year,’’ South coach James Gaj said. “Usually it was the sixth or the seventh but today it was the fourth. I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, it’s high school baseball. Whoever makes fewer mistakes is going to win.”
Keene limited its only costly mistakes to the bottom of the third. With two outs, Nashua South's Adam Picard singled and came in on a hit from River Hart.
From then on Haas, who is headed to Stonehill College in the fall, was in command.
“Haas was good, very good today,’’ Gaj said. “He filled the zone, he was throwing hard, he kept his composure when guys were on base. He did all the things you need to do.”
Moores is Keene’s probable starting pitcher for Thursday's game against North.