Growing up, Hannah Lisauskas never missed her older siblings’ lacrosse games. She prided herself on being the loudest Pinkerton Academy fan in the stands.
After years of cheering and watching and learning from her All-American siblings Jake and Lauren, Lisauskas is eager to add her own accomplishments to her family’s legacy at Pinkerton.
“Just getting to see them play was always just my favorite part,” Lisauskas said. “Seeing them a part of these big things and working for something bigger than themselves — they inspire me, honestly.”
Lisauskas, a sophomore attacker for the Pinkerton girls lacrosse team, is six points shy of her 100th career point after a two-goal, five-assist outing in the Astros’ 17-1 home win over rival Londonderry on Monday.
Pinkerton (3-2) is scheduled to play at Souhegan (1-2) on Wednesday and at Nashua South (4-1) on Friday.
Lisauskas, who began playing lacrosse in first grade, finished second on the team in points (71) and assists (36) as a freshman last year, when Pinkerton reached the NHIAA Division I semifinals. She has 23 points this season on 11 goals and 12 assists.
Jake helped the Pinkerton boys team reach two Division I title games and was a senior captain for the UMass men’s lacrosse team in 2018, when it won the Colonial Athletic Association title.
Lauren, now a member of the Georgetown women’s lacrosse team, graduated from Pinkerton in 2020 as the girls program’s record holder for most goals in a single season (73) and points in a game (11). She recorded 249 career points (148 goals, 101 assists) over three seasons and helped Pinkerton reach the 2019 Division I title game as a junior.
“I learned from the best — from them,” Lisauskas said.
Astros senior captain and defender Mea Lally played with both Lisauskas sisters in the Derry Youth Lacrosse Association program for their dad, Rich. She also played with Lauren for two seasons at Pinkerton.
The sisters, Lally said, have similar humor and play styles and bring the same positive energy to their teams. Lally was not surprised that Lisauskas contributed immediately for the Astros last season and said Lisauskas has more confidence this spring.
“Her shots have gotten so much better — the placement on them,” Lally said. “She’s come such a long way. I didn’t even think she could improve but she really did much improve.”
Lisauskas, a lefty, said she worked on improving her speed, footwork and shot placement last offseason. While training with Lauren and at lacrosse camps she attended before this season, Lisauskas said she learned about the importance of dodging and re-dodging. “It’s like — go in, step back if it’s not there,” she said. “You’re looking for an open pass, draw-and-dumps — just the little things.”
Second-year Pinkerton coach Katie Bourque said Lisauskas is filling a similar role in the offense as Caitlin Seleny did last year as a senior attacker. Seleny now plays at the University of New Haven.
“She’s doing everything we want,” Bourque said of Lisauskas. “She’s getting feeds, she’s getting goals, she’s doing a good job on the ride. Everything that we’re asking of her, she’s doing, so that’s great.”
Lisauskas said her sister taught her to be a force on offense. She always keeps that in mind when on the field, and to play unselfishly. Her favorite part of the game is assisted goals — whether she fed or finished the scoring play.
Against Londonderry, Lisauskas assisted on two of junior Hailey Schnider’s four goals, and Schnider assisted on Lisauskas’ second-half goal. Lisauskas said she and Schnider work well together because of their contrasting play styles.
“She’s always looking to drive, I’m looking to feed her if she’s driving,” Lisauskas said. “Just always looking for the open person and I think we both just give off the same energy, type of thing. We’re always hyping each other up, always working together. ... I think that’s what brings us together because we want each other to succeed.”
Lally said Lisauskas is tough to defend in practice, which has helped her improve her own game. On the bus rides to away games, Lisauskas is one of the Astros’ go-to DJs. “Her playlists are always the best,” Lally said.
Despite being an underclassman, Lisauskas said she tries to lead the offense. Bourque said she encourages her players to take a leadership role regardless of whether they wear a captain’s band or not.
“That’s what you want,” Bourque said. “You want a bunch of leaders on your team. She’s doing a good job of that — helping control the offense, set it up, see what we want to get into, different looks like that. Keeping us calm and settled on offense.”
Lally said she sees captain potential in Lisauskas. Both Jake and Lauren served as captains during their respective senior seasons at Pinkerton.
“She’s an amazing player and she deserves what’s coming for her,” Lally said of Lisauskas.