NASHUA — Goalkeeper Ty Nolon has thought about the Hanover High School boys soccer team’s NHIAA Division I semifinal loss to Windham last fall for a year now.
On Monday night, the junior helped the Marauders avenge that loss and earn their second final appearance in three years.
Third-seeded Hanover defeated second-seeded Manchester Central, 1-0, after winning the penalty-kick round, 5-4.
Nolon made four penalty-kick saves and 14 overall in a scoreless regulation and two overtimes.
Hanover (15-3-1), which won the 2019 Division I title on penalty kicks, will play Nashua South, a 1-0 winner of Nashua North in Monday's late semifinal, in the final back at Stellos Stadium Friday night at 7:30.
Central (16-2-1) and the Marauders have met in the semifinals three times in the past four years.
Hanover junior back Owen Smith broke the 4-4 penalty-kick deadlock with a goal on a shot into the lower left corner of the Central net. Nolon then denied Central junior back Prince Ojha’s shot aimed at the right corner.
“Ty Nolon is an exceptional goalie and his strength is shot-stopping so he’s very calm, he’s very composed,” saod Marauders coach Rob Grabill, who works with Hanover’s goalies during practice. “Not surprised at all that he came up big. He’s got the nerves of steel that a goalie needs to have.”
Grabill emphasizes practicing penalty kicks throughout the season, which Nolon said pays off in the playoffs.
“With this amount of pressure, it’s all about how many repetitions you’ve done, it’s all about not getting inside your own head and the muscle memory that comes with doing penalties all year long, it’s everything,” Nolon said.
Hanover had a 3-1 lead in the penalty-kick round behind goals from Eric Ringer, Jacob Kubik-Pauw and Zach Tracy. Goals from Jahir Garcia, Cedric Ishoboravyose and Esteban Henao and two saves from David Hood helped Central pull even at 3-3. Hanover senior Connor Hamlin and Central freshman Gershom Matimano traded penalty-kick goals to create the 4-4 tie.
Little Green coach Chris LaBerge said he was disappointed for his players, who performed exactly how he wanted them to in the game.
“We wanted to absorb pressure and look to counter and we were dangerous,” LaBerge said. “We didn’t take our chances but that’s soccer.”
Hood made 13 saves over the 100 minutes of play and allowed five goals this season. Arguably his toughest save in the semifinal came in the 82nd minute, when Ringer nearly tucked the ball inside the near post. Hood denied the promising shot with his legs.
Matimano nearly had a goal from inside the box during the first overtime frame but was deemed offside by the officials. Nolon saved an Ishoboravyose shot inside the box and the Hanover defense blocked Central’s Junior Mawette close-range shot in overtime.
Grabill credited his back line for its performance. Hanover senior captain Palmer Okai played the opening 20 minutes despite a knee injury. Hamlin, the Marauders’ right back, covered Mawette all game and also joined in on offensive possessions. Hanover senior left back Luke Ives also played well, Grabill said.
“They’re a great team and we’re a great team,” Nolon said, “and I think, in games like that, it’s about one moment and whether or not that one moment comes for either team is just all up to chance.”