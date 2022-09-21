Jack Gardner

Hanover High’s Jack Gardner is pictured with children during his recent trip to Rwanda.

 PROVIDED BY JACK GARDNER

JACK GARDNER had pretty much chosen his career path, but a trip to Rwanda last spring solidified his decision.

Gardner, a Hanover High School senior who plays on its boys soccer, hockey and lacrosse teams, accompanied members of Dartmouth Hitchcock’s gastroenterology department, including his dad, Dr. Tim Gardner, to Rwanda in March.