Senior Pierce Hamlin tallied his first career goal and added an assist while senior captain Nathan Subrahmanian also scored his first goal of the season as Division I Hanover clipped Division III Mascoma, 4-1, on Saturday.
The Marauders move to 6-0 while Mascoma, which got a goal from Ben Seiler and eight saves by Connor Thompson, slips to 4-2.
Hollis/Brookline 2, Souhegan 0: In Hollis, the Cavaliers (3-0) scored on a Souhegan of Amherst own goal in the 31st minute and a tally by Ethan Smith in the 77th minute. Jackson Koopman made two saves for Hollis/Brookline. Ryan Lockitt made seven stops for Souhegan (0-3-1).
Girls soccerSalem 2, Merrimack 1: In Merrimack, Emma Valluzzi scored for the Tomahawks (0-4) off an assist from Isabella Saxon. Salem is 1-3.
Girls cross-countryPinkerton 15, Windham 47: In Derry, Pinkerton freshmen Ginia Rufo (19:51), Isabelle Groulx (personal-record 20:27) and Contessa Silva (personal-record 20:37) took the top three spots. Fellow Astros Emma Plaza (course personal-record 20:51) and Makenna Alden (20:58) finished fourth and fifth, respectively. Windham’s Abby Hughes placed sixth with a time of 21:04.9.
Boys cross-countryWindham 25, Pinkerton 31: In Derry, Windham took three of the top six spots highlighted by Rohan Rai’s runner-up finish (15:46.9). Pinkerton senior Stephen Connelly took first with his time of 15:41.4, which is 11th-best in program history.
Field hockeyJohn Stark 2, Hopkinton 1: In Weare on Friday, Meg Girardet scored the game-winning goal in the third quarter off an assist from Linsey Hagman. Bella Pelletier put John Stark (5-1) on the board and Sydnee Pelletier made 18 saves for the Generals. Hopkinton is 4-1-1.
Concord 2, Goffstown 0: In Goffstown on Friday, Division I Concord (6-0-1) received goals from Jordan Cromwell and Emma Beaujouan. Division II Goffstown is 2-3-2.
Mascoma 2, Hanover 0: In Canan on Friday, Carmen Zani and Brianna Withington both scored for Division III Mascoma Valley (4-3). Division II Hanover is 6-3.
VolleyballMerrimack 3, Salem 0: In Merrimack on Friday, the Tomahawks won, 25-20, 25-23, 25-16. Lindsey Hul logged 16 digs and six aces, Isabella Smith had 10 assists, five kills and three blocks and Lily Petrocelli added six blocks for Merrimack (1-4). Salem is 1-1.
Hollis/Brookline 3, Alvirne 2: In Hollis on Friday, the Cavaliers won the final two games, 25-15, 15-7, to secure the match victory. Hollis/Brookline (5-0) won Game 1, 25-12, before Alvirne of Hudson (3-3) won the next two by 25-22 scores. Meaghan Coutu recorded 15 kills and four aces, Hanna Close had 11 kills, 11 digs and five aces and Sophie Jordan added 28 assists for the Cavaliers.
Trinity 3, Epping 1: In Manchester, Trinity held off Epping in four games, winning 25-23, 18-25, 25-14, 25-15. For Epping (3-2), sophomore middle hitters Kate Chapman (six aces, seven kills and two digs) and Leah Hackett (four kills, three digs and one assist), and junior outside hitter Gracie Re (two aces, eight kills and 18 digs) played well.