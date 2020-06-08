Hanover High's Charlie Adams on Monday was named the 2019-20 Gatorade New Hampshire Boys Soccer Player of the Year. Adams is Hanover's sixth Gatorade New Hampshire Boys Soccer Player of the Year.
The award, which recognizes not only outstanding athletic excellence, but also high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the field, distinguishes Adams as New Hampshire’s best high school boys soccer player. He is now a finalist for the Gatorade National Boys Soccer Player of the Year award.
The 5-foot-8, 151-pound senior midfielder scored 23 goals and passed for 20 assists this past season, leading the Marauders (17-2-1) to the Division 1 state championship. A three-time First Team All-State honoree, Adams was a United Soccer Coaches All-American and played in December’s High School All-American Game.
Also a basketball standout, Adams has served as a peer mentor and has raised funds to benefit immigrant and refugee families on behalf of the Grassroot Soccer program. “Charlie Adams is a man among boys,” said Dan Curran, head coach at Exeter High School. “He makes difficult things look easy, all while being the focal point of every opposing team’s defensive strategy.”
Adams has maintained a 3.87 GPA in the classroom. He will attend Brown University, where he will play soccer.