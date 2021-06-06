Olivia Hargreaves hit a walk-off three-run homer in the bottom of the seventh inning, erasing a 2-1 deficit and giving John Stark a 4-2 victory over Bow in a Division II softball quarterfinal on Saturday.
Hargreaves also pitched 4 1/3 innings to get the win as the Generals advanced to Wednesday’s semifinal at home against Milford.
Grace Bolduc went 2-for-3 with a walk and scored two runs for John Stark.
Softball
Division I semifinals
Exeter 4, Winnacunnet 3: Julie Sveen scored what proved to be the winning run in the sixth, and Blue Hawks pitcher Kristen Beebe scattered nine hits and fanned nine. Summer LeClerc had two doubles, two walks and scored two runs. Annie Christiana and Kristen Bickford both contributed a pair of hits for the winners. Exeter will host Salem on Wednesday in a semifinal.
BaseballDivision IV quarterfinals
Derryfield 9, Sunapee 3: Will Perkowski pitched a two-hitter, fanning 11, and the Cougars scored five runs in the sixth inning to break a 3-3 tie. Alex Comire, Mitch Regan, Janai Cruz and Frankie Brandt all knocked in runs. Kevin Adie had three hits. Derryfield plays Newmarket in a semifinal on Wednesday.
Division II quarterfinals
John Stark 16, ConVal 6 (6 innings): Brady Philibotte collected three hits, including a double and two RBIs, and Austin Hazzard had a triple, double and single for three runs batted in to lead the Generals in Wednesday’s semifinal at Souhegan. Alex Moore got the win on the mound and Nathan Innerfield pitched two scoreless innings of relief to close the game out.
Division I quarterfinals
Concord 3, Bedford 1: Jonah Wachter earned the win for Concord, allowing one hit and walking two while striking out six over four innings. Tyler Wright picked up the save.
Ryan Philbrick (2-for-4, two RBIs) and Cam McGonigle (hit, run scored, RBI) led the Concord offense.
Girls lacrosse
Division III semifinals
Derryfield 11, Pelham 3: Lucy Licata scored six goals and had six draw controls, leading the Cougars into Tuesday’s championship against Hopkinton in Laconia. Abbey Carr added four goals and two assists, and goalie Shawna Lesmerises made eight saves.
Boys lacrosseDivision III quarterfinals
Trinity 10, Pelham 6: Dillon Brown, Ethan Flanagan and Austin Pepin each scored a pair of goals, lifting the Pioneers into Wednesday’s semifinal at Hopkinton. Nick Guerra made 10 saves and Brady Watts was 11-for-16 on faceoffs.