NASHUA — Watching Curtis Harris-Lopez play football is an exercise in watching patience.
Harris-Lopez has the ability to outrun nearly everyone on the football field. He can cut through holes to daylight with ease. And yet it’s his patience on the field that makes him so compelling to watch.
With his patience, intelligence and talent, Harris-Lopez guided Nashua North to a commanding 24-7 win over rival Nashua South in the season opener Friday night at Stellos Stadium.
Nashua North began the season ranked No. 1 in the statewide Union Leader High School Football Power Poll. South began No. 5.
Harris-Lopez played until the first few minutes of the fourth quarter and racked up 130 yards on the ground on 18 rushes and the Titans’ first touchdown.
However, it was his play at quarterback leading the offense, and incorporating North’s other backs into the offense, from behind a talented offensive line, that showed how much the Titans had developed from last year’s conference-winning season.
“We’re better this year,” Harris-Lopez said. “So the line’s opening holes and giving us more space to run. (My read) depends on the defensive end (and) whether they stay outside or bend inside. Either I pull it or I give it.”
Harris-Lopez’ teammates found their way to success. Jayden Espinal rushed for 57 yards and a touchdown. Anthony Greene had 26 yards and two touchdowns, and Isaac Smith rushed for 39 yards.
The Titans racked up 360 rushing yards and averaged 6.2 yards per carry in a game that was never in doubt.
“We’ve just got some good athletes back there and they’re able to share their workload,” Dante Laurendi said. “It’s more about sharing the ball and not trying to feed Curtis every single play. They’re all good athletes. They can all run the ball, and they all helped tonight.”
Harris-Lopez and the backs hit the holes, and it’s the experienced offensive line that’s making them. With veterans Spencer Whiting and Max Ackerman anchoring the line, the Titans were able to do what they wanted on offense.
All but two rushes went for positive yardage and one of those two was the kneel down on the final snap. By contrast, South’s rushers were tackled for loss seven times. The North defense held South to just 136 total yards, 71 of which came on the Panthers’ only scoring play.
“We did a good job up front,” Laurendi said. “We did a good job getting push and getting to the second level. Guys finished runs. I think we got three returning starters so that helps when you’ve got experience coming back. That’s always a positive, and the other guys are stepping up.”
Last season the Titans went undefeated in the regular season, but an injury to Harris-Lopez kept him out of the playoffs and North bowed out in the first round. This year the goal is simple: raise the trophy.
“The season didn’t end the way we wanted it to,” Harris-Lopez said. “It’s a revenge tour this year.”