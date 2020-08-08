If NHIAA football is played this fall, will there be enough officials to work the games?
According to Ernie Clark, commissioner of the New Hampshire Football Officials’ Association, New Hampshire, like many states, is dealing with a shortage of football officials. Clark said the NHFOA currently has 120 officials who are certified to work varsity games, and another 20 certified to work sub-varsity games.
“We really need to be in that 160-to-175 range overall to cover all the levels,” Clark explained. “I have everybody assigned opening weekend who is available, but we have no extras at this time. Out of the 120, we have some that are waiting to find out if there are going to be any restrictions on officials due to COVID. Some guys are available on Fridays, but not Saturdays and vice-versa.
“Probably eight or 10 years ago we had more officials than we could provide games for and we had to slow down our recruitment.”
The shortage of high school officials isn’t unique to football, either. Other high school sports are in a similar situation.
“It’s pretty much across the board,” Clark said. “Basketball and soccer are the two largest sports in terms of number of members (referees), but just about every school in the state plays both soccer and basketball so they’re short on officials as well.”
So why is the number of people interested in officiating high school football games on the decline? Kyle Scofield, chair of the NHFOA’s apprentice program, said there are many reasons, including the pay (officials receive $90 for a varsity game, which can average between $15-$18 per hour when you include travel time), the time commitment and the ‘spectator issue.’
“Parents and spectators yelling at officials is certainly a deterrent, but I honestly don’t think there’s one primary reason,” Scofield said. “It’s a nationwide problem. This certainly isn’t something that’s limited to New Hampshire or football or New England. The big problem is young people just aren’t getting involved. I’m 36 years old and I’m probably one of 15 guys under the age of 40 that referees high school football in New Hampshire. That number might be 10. Young people stopped getting involved and there’s a number of reasons for that.
“If you can get people involved before they have a family, before they have kids, you’re typically in good shape, but once people have kids they want to do stuff with their kids and they’re not going to pick up officiating.”
Bedford resident Steve Hall has been officiating varsity football games in New Hampshire since 1990. In his opinion, the pay isn’t what’s preventing people from becoming high school officials.
“I don’t think it’s a money thing,” he said. “I don’t think it’s, ‘Oh, the game fees aren’t big enough,’ because most people who officiate ... yeah, it’s nice to get a check to officiate, but that’s not why we do it. We do it because it’s so much fun.
“Unlike it was 20 or 25 years ago, it seems that everyone nowadays is extremely busy. Guys in their late 20s or early 30s don’t seem to want to devote the time that it takes to go to class every week to learn the rules and apply themselves because of lack of time available. They have family considerations and other things.”
Another factor, Clark said, is that the three-sport official has become almost as rare as the three-sport athlete. Sports like basketball are played throughout the year these days, which means an official no longer has to change the sport he or she officiates each season. They can stick with one sport for most of the year.
“That hurts football more than any other because generally there aren’t football programs running year-round like there are baseball, basketball, soccer and even hockey,” he said.
Clark also said a large number of high school teachers and athletic directors used to work as officials, but that is no longer the case.
“I think I can probably count on my two hands the number of officials we have who are presently associated with schools,” he said. “There seems like an endless list of things as to why it’s so difficult right now to get officials at the high school level.”
The COVID-19 situation could further trim the number of officials willing to work high school football games if significant restrictions are placed on officials this year. Clark said some changes will be put in place for safety reasons if games are played, but he’s hoping officials will not be required to wear masks during games.
“We have a lot of older guys who say, ‘Look, I have enough trouble breathing on a long run as it is. I don’t need that bothering me too,’” Clark said. “We have guys who are in pretty good shape, but they might be asthmatic too.”
Scofield, who also officiates Division III college basketball, said 12 new people attended a rules meeting Monday night, but the NHFOA still must find news ways to mine the state for potential officials. The NHFOA is offering on-line training and plans to advertise through media outlets that attract a younger audience.
“Recruiting numbers are up, but even without the COVID stuff we’re still losing 10 people a year to retirement, or moving or other issues,” Scofield said. “We need about 40 more guys than we have now to begin with.
“We need to have a better relationship with coaches and schools and maybe get some former players who want to officiate. We also need to talk to colleges, where many students officiate intramural sports.
“If I can get someone interested in officiating field hockey that’s great too, because every sport is hurting. It’s certainly a problem for every sport in New Hampshire.”