WARWICK, R.I. – Ask any high school football coach the key to winning just about any game and there’s a good chance the answer will include the words “execution” and “turnovers.”
The latter hurt Londonderry High School in its 40-20 loss at Bishop Hendricken on Saturday. Londonderry turned the ball over twice in the first half and Hendricken scored on the ensuing possession each time.
“That’s the name of the game,” Londonderry coach Jimmy Lauzon said. “You have to take it away more than you give it. We have to fix it. We knew if we lost the takeaway battle here it was going to be a problem. Ultimately that’s what it comes down to. We’ll clean that up.”
The Lancers were leading 14-7 when Londonderry’s Seth Doyon intercepted a pass deep in Hendricken territory, but fumbled the ball on the return. The Hawks recovered the fumble on their own 12, and then marched 88 yards in six plays to tie the game.
Londonderry also fumbled the ball away on the second play of its ensuing possession, when Andrew Kullman lost control of the ball after catching an 11-yard pass. The Hawks took over on the 50-yard line and took advantage of the turnover by putting together a three-play scoring drive that helped Hendricken take a 21-14 lead with 1:59 left in the half.
Other than the interception, Hendricken’s only other turnover in the game was a fumble on a fourth-down play when the Hawks were stopped short and would have turned the ball over on downs, anyway.
“Whoever wins the turnover battle is probably going to win the game,” Londonderry quarterback Drew Heenan said. “We’ll have to clean that up.”