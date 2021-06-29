Selected by the Baseball Coaches Association of New Hampshire.
Division I
Player of the Year: Cam MacDonald (Winnacunnet); Pitcher of the Year: Liam Doyle (Pinkerton); Coach of the Year: Leo Gravel (Windham)
First Team
Jacob Hobart (Alvirne), Senior; Zach Fletcher (Bedord), Senior; Evan Kaplo (Bedford), Junior; Jonah Wachter (Concord), Senior; Nater Wachter (Concord), Sophomore; Peter Haas (Keene), Senior; Zach Mooers (Keene), Senior; Brandon Fish (Londonderry), Senior; Owen MacDonnell (Londonderry), Senior; Tom Rioux (Pinkerton), Junior; Myles Sargent (Portsmouth), Senior; Max Laime (Portsmouth), Junior; Tom Ahlers (Salem), Junior; Wes Lippold (Windham), Senior; Joe Allen (Winnacunnet), Junior; Hunter Chase (Winnacunnet), Junior; Brady Annis (Winnacunnet), Senior; Hayes Waddell (Winnacunnet), Senior.
Second Team
Jake Dufor (Alvirne), Junior; Kyle Boulanger (Alvirne), Senior; Austin Bequeath (Bedford), Senior; J.J. Crespo (Bedford), Senior; Jake Mitchell (Bishop Guertin), Senior; Andrew Houghton (Central), Junior; Jake Vachon (Central), Junior; Ryan Philbrick (Concord), Junior; Tyler Wright (Concord), Senior; Parker Lendrum (Exeter), Junior; Brayden Hollinrake (Goffstown), Junior; Zach Smith (Londonderry), Senior; Derek Finlay (Nashua North), Sophomore; Cole Yennaco (Pinkerton), Sophomore; Jake Albert (Pinkerton), Sophomore; Carmine Zingariello (Portsmouth), Junior; Ryan Allard (Salem), Senior; River Hart (Nashua South), Junior
Third Team
Nick Jaques (Alvirne), Senior; Kyle Lavigne (Bishop Guertin), Senior; Tom Mulholland (Central), Senior; Jarrad Willette (Concord), Senior; Ken Healey (Dover), Senior; Nathan Leighton (Exeter), Junior; Aiden O’Connell (Goffstown), Sophomore; Jared Schmitt (Keene), Junior; Ryan Killelea (Londonderry), Senior; Colin Brodeur (Memorial), Senior; Eliot Medlock (Merrimack), Freshman; Ryan Minkler (Portsmouth), Senior; Will Hindle (Portsmouth), Junior; Justin Blumenthal (Portsmouth), Junior; Ryan Gomez (Salem), Junior; Connor Abood (Timberlane), Senior; Lou Rosenthall (Trinity), Senior; Colin Bateman (Winnacunnet), Junior.
Division II
Player of the Year: Brandon Hsu (Hollis/Brookline); Bill Dod Coach of the Year: John Grainger (Hanover)
First Team
Griffin Wheeler (Merrimack Valley), Senior; Austin Hazzard (John Stark), Senior; Brady Philibotte (John Stark), Senior; Sam Sacerdote (Hanover), Sophomore; Ben Williams (Hanover), Sophomore; Ethan Clark (Bow), Junior; Adam Stewart (St. Thomas), Junior; Cole Paro (Kingswood), Senior; Cole Johnson (Plymouth), Senior; Brandon Hsu (Hollis-Brookline), Senior Parker Coleman (Kennett), Senior; Nolan Colby (Souhegan), Freshman; Kyan Bagshaw (Souhegan), Junior; Jake Lammi (Milford), Junior; Cameron Haynes (Laconia), Senior; Eddy Sauzo Rojas (Manchester West), Senior; Foch Lovejoy (Oyster River), Senior; Drew Gryniewicz (Hollis-Brookline), Senior.
Second Team
Ben Rose (Merrimack Valley), Junior; Owen Taylor (Stevens), Senior; John Hill (Hanover), Junior; Thomas Trumble (Coe-Brown), Senior; Jake Pelletier (Coe-Brown), Junior; Braeden Falzarano (Lebanon), Junior; Nolan Duquette (Sanborn), Senior; Drew Swinerton (Kingswood), Senior; Dylan Dufour (Souhegan), Junior; Ben O’Connell (Milford), Senior; Scott Paquette (Pelham), Sophomore; Alex Carroll (Pelham), Sophomore; Logan Dee (Laconia), Senior; Alex Moore (John Stark), Senior; Nathan Innerfield (John Stark), Junior; Connor Toriello (St. Thomas), Senior; Andrew Baxter (Plymouth), Senior; Ryan Ardine (Pembroke Academy), Junior.
Third Team
Dylan Chambers (Stevens), Junior; Calvin Bates (Lebanon), Senior; Jon Carrier (Lebanon), Senior; Zach Howland (Lebanon), Senior; Justin Stirt (Kingswood), Senior; Jack Lager (Hollis-Brookline), Sophomore; Nick Wilson (Souhegan), Senior; Reese Colby (Souhegan), Senior; Jacob Plamondon (Manchester West), Junior; Jack Poitras (Oyster River), Junior; Zack Boyd (Con Val), Junior; Ben McKean (John Stark), Senior; Casey Graham (Hanover), Junior; Jonny Pelletier (Coe-Brown), Sophomore; Derek Grimes (St. Thomas), Senior; Paul Vachon (Hollis-Brookline), Junior; David Rieth (Souhegan), Senior; Trice Cote (Milford), Sophomore.
Division III
Player of the Year: Connor Treybig (Bishop Brady)
First Team
Nate Sottak (Belmont), Senior; Carter Poulin (Berlin), Senior; Connor Treybig (Bishop Brady), Senior; Jake Blake (Bishop Brady), Senior; Andrew Durfee (Campbell), Senior; Colson Seppala (Conant), Senior; Mitchell Cormier (Fall Mountain), Sophomore; Peyton Marshall (Hopkinton), Junior; Ryan Bousquet (Inter-Lakes), Junior; Shea Zina (Mascenic), Senior Sean Agonis (Mascenic), Junior; Kevin Putnam (Monadnock), Junior; Erik Hanser (Newfound), Senior; Adrian Ehmann (Newfound), Senior; Nate Holiday (Prospect Mountain), Senior; Tahj Robinson (Somersworth), Senior; Tyler Hicks (White Mountains), Junior; Phil Nichols (Winnisquam), Senior.
Second Team
Jason Gaudette (Belmont), Senior; Liam Waldron (Belmont), Sophomore; Griffin Melanson (Berlin), Junior; Michael Thresher (Bishop Brady), Sophomore; Ryan Latsha (Campbell), Junior; Domonic Van Laere Nutt (Fall Mountain), Junior; Armen Laylagian (Hopkinton), Sophomore; Joe Yanzo (Hopkinton), Sophomore; Blaine Krook (Mascenic), Junior; Michael Evans (Mascoma), Senior; Josh Evans (Mascoma), Senior; Ben Dean (Monadnock), Freshman; Nate Doyle (Monadnock), Senior; Luke Gordon (Newfound), Junior; Caleb Towle (Prospect Mountain), Senior; Karter Deming (White Mountains), Sophomore; Brody Labounty (White Mountains), Junior; Garret Mango (Winnisquam), Senior.
Third Team
Tyler Rousseau (Berlin), Senior; Kolin Melanson (Berlin), Freshman; Darren Earley (Bishop Brady), Senior; Gerard Perry (Campbell), Senior; Griffin LaBonte (Conant), Senior; Hayden Chandler (Fall Mountain), Senior; Jack McLean (Gilford), Senior Jack Morrall (Hopkinton), Junior; Alex Potter (Inter-Lakes), Junior; TJ Bailey (Inter-Lakes), Sophomore; Noah Gray (Kearsarge), Senior; Jackson Cocozella (Mascenic), Junior; Alex Sharsiko (Mascoma), Freshman; Cam Olivo (Monadnock), Sophomore; Mike Macklin (Newfound), Senior; Sam Caldwell (Prospect Mountain), Sophomore; Noah Pearson (Winnisquam), Senior; Chaz Hibbert (Winnisquam), Senior.
Division IV
Players of the Year: Jourdan Stevens (Lin-Wood); Stephen Coffey (Newmarket); Coach of the Year: Jeff Hastings (Derryfield); Aaron Loukes (Lin-Wood).
First Team
Josh Finkle (Littleton), Senior; Grady Millen (Littleton), Junior; Charles Loukes (Lin-Wood), Senior; Anthony Pizzuto (Gorham), Sophomore; Spencer Prehemo (Pittsburg/Canaan), Senior; Jimmy Blanco (Groveton), Senior; Jourdan Stevens (Lin-wood), Senior; Corey Bemis (Woodsville), Senior; Troy Brennan (Wilton), Junior; Sean Brennan (Wilton), Junior; Janai Cruz (Derryfield), Junior; Will Perkowski (Derryfield), Sophomore; Jesse MacGlashing (Pittsfield), Senior; Hayden Goodreau (Newmarket), Senior; Jake Tobin (Newmarket), Senior; Stephen Coffey (Newmarket), Senior; Harper Flint (Sunapee), Senior; Jackson Cooney (Sunapee), Senior.
Second Team
Nathan Superchi (Lisbon), Senior; Aaron Walter (Farmington), Junior; Kevin O’Connell (Epping), Junior; Kolton Dowse (Colebrook), Freshman; Jackson Horne (Woodsville), Sophomore; Aiden Davis (Hinsdale), Sophomore; Jacob Morris (Lin-Wood), Senior; John Perry (Lin-Wood), Junior; Maxx Spinelli (PCA), Senior; Scott Johnson (Epping), Senior; Blake Fillion (Littleton), Freshman; Parker Paradice (Littleton), Senior; Dominick Otero (Lisbon), Freshman; Mitch Regan (Derryfield), Sophomore; Drew Clifford (Sunapee), Junior; Brody Tufts (Farmington), Junior; Nick Nigro (Newmarket), Sophomore; Caleb Stopyro (Pittsfield), Senior.
Third Team
Marik Boire (Colebrook), Senior; Sam Crisp (PCA), Senior; Dylan Cummings (Epping), Freshman; Dylan Doulong (Epping), Freshman; Jack Boudreault (Woodsville), Freshman; Austin Marquis (Littleton), Senior; Frankie Brandt (Derryfield), Senior; Dylan Colby (Lisbon), Junior; Hunter Morse (Sunapee), Junior; Evan Drake (Derryfield), Senior; Jack Sturgeon (Moultonborough), Freshman; Kevin Adie (Derryfield), Junior; Alex Comire (Derryfield), Freshman; Camden Davidson (Woodsville), Sophomore; Caleb Smith (Newmarket), Sophomore; Joey O’Brien (Farmington), Freshman; Tyson Dionne (Epping), Senior; Ronnie Dumont (Pittsfied/Canaan), Senior.