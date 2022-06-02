LONDONDERRY — With Connor Fennell unavailable to take the mound because of an injury he sustained last week, junior Kevin Rourke gave the Londonderry High School baseball team just what it needed Thursday against Central-West.
Rourke tossed a shutout as the fourth-seeded Lancers extended their season by posting a 4-0 victory in the NHIAA Division I tournament’s preliminary round.
“I got a good stretch in before the game and I was ready to go in the first inning,” Rourke said. “Then I just kept going off the energy. The changeup has always been my best pitch and that was working well today. Threw a lot of strikes and kept it down. Kept going to that on two-strike counts.”
Rourke allowed five hits and struck out five. He improved his record to 6-1 with a save. It was his third complete game of the season.
Griffin Logue went the distance for 13th-seeded Central-West, which completed its season with a 9-11 record. The fourth-seeded Lancers scored a run in the first, one in the fourth, one in the fifth and one in the sixth. Two of the four runs were unearned.
Jayden Hamilton and Owen Carey, who hit No. 1 and No. 2 at the top of the Londonderry batting order, had five hits in the win (three from Carey). Second baseman Brady Anderson collected two hits and scored a run. Hamilton, Jack Marshall and Adam Wholley also scored for Londonderry, which raised its record to 15-6.
Central-West received its hits from Declan Ryan, Tyler Chrabolowski, Nolan Duval, David Hood and Izzy Lopez. Four of the five hits were singles. Hood doubled with two outs in the seventh.
“I thought our offense should have produced more,” Central-West coach Ernie Yerrington said. “We put the ball in play, but their pitcher threw well. He was around the zone the whole time. Just one of those days where our bats didn’t give us as much as we wanted.
“For our first year as a co-op, you couldn’t have asked for a better season. At first we were still divided, but the kids all came together.”
Londonderry will face 12th-seeded Windham at home in Saturday’s quarterfinals. Windham (11-10) advanced by beating fifth-seeded Concord 3-1 Thursday. Londonderry and Windham did not meet during the regular season.
Fennell, arguably Londonderry’s top pitcher, injured himself on the final warmup pitch against Goffstown on the final day of the regular season. Londonderry coach Brent Demas said Fennell’s availability for Saturday’s game is uncertain. Demas also called Rourke’s pitching performance Thursday his best of the season.
“Most of his performances have been just like that,” Demas said. “He’s been consistent, but the fact that this was a playoff game and he had all three of his pitches going would make me pick this one.”