THE 2021 NHIAA Division III softball season ended with Campbell High School celebrating after it beat Hopkinton 18-6 in the championship game at Concord’s Memorial Field.
Because that Campbell team featured 10 seniors, some may have expected the Cougars to slip closer to the middle of the pack in Division III this season. So far, there’s been no sign of that.
Campbell improved its record to 6-0 by beating Mascenic, 4-2, Friday in Litchfield. The Cougars entered the weekend as one of three unbeaten teams in the division, with Prospect Mountain (6-0) and Hopkinton (6-0).
The fact that Campbell hit its stride early in the season hasn’t been a surprise to everyone.
“No, I’m not surprised,” Campbell coach Eric Gibbons said. “Being my sixth year in the program and implementing what I want … what I expect. … the way we practice – it’s now a culture and I thought we could compete. Graduating 10, obviously I was worried, but I knew we would compete.”
Campbell has outscored its six opponents, 56-7, this season, and has scored at least 12 runs in four of its six games.
Pitcher/outfielder Catherine Carignan and first baseman Morgan Bruner are co-captains, and the team’s only seniors. Carignan, who hits third in the batting order, played primarily outfield last season — a position Gibbons said she’ll likely play in college – but is the team’s No. 1 pitcher this year. Left-hander Theresa Ivas, a freshman, has also seen time in the circle. Ivas tossed a complete game and struck out 11 in the victory over Mascenic.
“Pitching is everything,” Gibbons said. “Catherine isn’t the fastest (pitcher), but she hits the strike zone and stays out of the middle of the plate. She’ll hit her corners.
“We also have a young lefty, a freshman, who has great potential. I expect great things out of Theresa Ivas.”
Gibbons singled out Jackie Gamache, the team’s starting shortstop, as someone who has shown significant improvement since last season.
“Her play at shortstop has been a blessing,” he said. “She’s got good range. She’s performed very well. She struggled at the plate last year, but she’s hitting this year.”
On a typical day, Campbell’s other starters are Abby Delia (second base), Maddi Lane (third base) Leann Ramos (outfield), Liv Ashe (outfield), Ashley O’Brien (outfield) and Julianna Pinciaro (catcher).
Gibbons said the roster is deep as well, and that he won’t hesitate to go to his bench if necessary. In addition to Ivas, that group includes Josie MacDonald (catcher), Kiana Henderson (outfield), Maggie Rakiey (first base), Hailey Hebert (utility) and Emma Burns (outfield).
“We hit one through nine on any given day,” Gibbons said. “I think that’s our advantage at Campbell. There’s usually a dramatic dropoff after the fifth hitter on most teams. I also have two freshmen who see the ball well and I’ll pinch-hit them.”
Although the Cougars have overpowered teams with offense in some games, they also showed they could win by playing small ball when they beat Conant, 1-0. The ability to manufacture runs and win a low-scoring game is often necessary when the postseason arrives.
Campbell is attempting to win back-to-back Division III championships this season for the first time since 2015, when the Cougars won the third of three straight titles.
“Again, it’s all a culture,” Gibbons said. “We just work hard at it.”
Winnacunnet senior pitcher Joe Allen is used to facing good hitters, but he isn’t used to doing it in front of professional scouts. That’s something he’ll have to deal with this spring.
Allen, who has committed to play for the University of Michigan, may be taken high enough in this year’s MLB Draft that he has to make that tough decision between going to college or turning pro.
He pitched in front of a handful of scouts when Winnacunnet beat Concord, 9-4, last Wednesday.
“I think every outing I’ve become more comfortable with it,” Allen said. “Especially throwing over the summer at the Area Code (Games) and with Team USA. Getting used to them coming to watch me has been a little different, but it’s definitely an awesome experience.”
Allen, a Hampton Falls resident, throws three pitches: a fastball, a slider and a changeup. His fastball is typically in the low-to-mid 90s and he becomes that much tougher when the slider is being thrown for strikes.
“When we played in Long Island (during the preseason) I think that was his first experience of pitching in front of scouts and he was amped up a little too much,” Winnacunnet coach Aaron Abood said. “It was a learning curve for him and he’s progressively gotten better. I think he’s settled into it now pretty well. I think he understands that no matter what happens he’s still in high school and he’s here to have fun with his friends. His goal is the same as it was last year: He wants to win a state championship before he leaves.”
This year’s draft will be held July 17-19 in Los Angeles, but Allen said he’s in no rush for the event to arrive.
“I’m going to keep using this answer: It’s still a long way away,” he said. “Right now it’s all about focusing on winning a state championship. If we play like I know we can, we can achieve that goal. Just trying to keep the draft out of my mind right now.”
Scoring runs and winning games hasn’t come easy for the Lebanon High softball team in recent years, but the Raiders exploded for 36 runs in a 36-10 victory over Inter-Lakes last week. Junior Ashlee Blashock had five doubles and a home run in the win.
Lebanon went 1-6 during a COVID-shortened season last spring. The victory — Lebanon beat Fall Mountain 23-11 — ended the program’s 44-game losing streak that dated back to 2017.
The Raiders are 1-3 in Division III this season and have been outscored 74-11 in the three losses.
Some of last week’s top performances:
• Sydney Cole hit two home runs, drove in four runs and scored three times to help the Exeter softball team defeat Goffstown, 13-4.
• Kierra Souphakhot recorded 20 strikeouts and tossed a no-hitter in the Newmarket softball team’s 10-0 victory over Hinsdale.
• Shortstop Albert De La Rosa collected three hits, including a pair of three-run home runs, as Nashua South handed Winnacunnet its first loss, 13-3.
• Will Perkowski tossed a complete game in Derryfield’s 5-1 triumph over Newmarket, the defending Division IV champion. He allowed one hit, struck out 15 and didn’t issue any walks.
• Hollis/Brookline’s Padge MacSeain pitched a six-inning no-hitter in a 10-0 win against Sanborn. He struck out 14 and didn’t walk a batter. MacSeain also went 3-for-4 with three RBIs.
Bedford’s Patrick Foulis earned the first victory of his high school career when he pitched six innings to help the Bulldogs defeat Dover, 7-3, last Tuesday. He allowed two runs on seven hits and struck out nine. Bedford’s Dom Tagliaferro hit a two-run home run — his first career hit — in the win.
Baseball Top 10
(Records through Friday’s game)
1. Portsmouth (4-0)
2. Pinkerton (5-0)
3. Bishop Guertin (4-1)
4. Nashua South (4-1)
5. Winnacunnet (4-1)
6. Concord (5-1)
7. Exeter (4-1)
8. Hollis/Brookline (4-0)
9. Bedford (3-2)
10. John Stark (4-0)
Softball Top 10
(Records through Friday’s games)
1. Salem (4-0)
2. Concord (6-0)
3. Londonderry (5-0)
4. Exeter (4-1)
5. Coe-Brown (5-0)
6. Merrimack Valley (4-0)
7. Merrimack (4-1)
8. Timberlane (4-2)
9. John Stark (3-1)
10. Oyster River (3-1)