THE 2022 high school baseball season couldn’t get here fast enough for the returning players at Derryfield School. That’s what Derryfield coach Drew Hill will tell you, anyway.
A year ago, the Cougars turned in a sloppy performance in the Division IV semifinals and dropped a 6-3 decision to Newmarket, which went on to win the Division IV title. The six runs Derryfield allowed in that game were all unearned.
Hill is in his first season as Derryfield’s head coach, but joined the program as an assistant coach in 2019. He said while previous Derryfield teams typically began preparing for the season in late March, this year’s team was eager to begin informal workouts in February.
“Last year, we didn’t mention much of anything,” Hill said. “We just went out and played one game at a time and slowly crept our way through the season. This year, there were no two ways about it. We came so close last year that … there was a different level of focus this year.
“This year, a lot of the kids have been hitting the weight room, using the facilities — the gym at Derryfield with the indoor batting cage. A handful of them were very serious about baseball this year. Very serious. To the point they were reaching out and asking, ‘When are we getting started? When are we getting started?’”
The extra work seems to have paid off. Derryfield improved its record to 11-1 by beating Hinsdale last Thursday. The Cougars are alone at the top of the Division IV standings.
The team’s foundation is senior catcher Janai Cruz and junior pitcher Will Perkowski, both of whom made first team all-division last season. Cruz, who is nursing an ankle injury, will play at Colby-Sawyer College, and Perkowski has given a verbal commitment to Southern New Hampshire University.
Perkowski, who won two tournament games on the mound last spring, is 3-0 with a 0.41 ERA this season. He has 40 strikeouts and two walks in 17 innings.
“When Will has thrown and started he’s dominated the games he’s pitched,” Hill said. “It’s more than just the Janai and Will show though. We’ve played pretty solid defense and the bats have worked.”
The Cougars are hitting .367 as a team, and have six regulars batting over .350: Cruz (.522), Perkowski (.500), Zach Martin (.424), John McDevitt (.419), Alex Comire (.400), Kevin Adie (.379) and Alex Drake (.357).
The Cougars have an abundance of quality pitching as well. That group includes Comire (1-0), McDevitt (2-0), Drake (2-0) and Adie (1-0).
“It’s almost problematic,” Hill said. “I have players who want to see mound time and because we have depth, it’s hard to get them all starts and get them in the rotation the right way. I could go an inning or two a guy and get through a whole game with different pitchers.”
Derryfield’s only baseball championship came in 2003, when it beat Lisbon 6-2 in the Division IV title game. Gorham (6-1) is the only other Division IV team with fewer than three losses this season.
“Guys could taste it last year,” Hill said. “Should have gone to the title game last year and should have won it. We just had one of those off days.
“We were a stone’s throw from going to the state championship last year, so I felt like we had a pretty good opportunity to bounce back and get there this year.”
Tide, Blue Hawk girls on a collision course
It’s possible, perhaps even likely, that the No. 1 seed for the Division I softball tournament won’t be decided until Concord (12-0) and Exeter (13-1) meet on the final day of the regular season. Those teams, which are currently first and second in the Division I standings, are scheduled to meet in Exeter on May 27.
Not dropping below the No. 2 seed will be important, since two teams will receive a bye for the Division I tournament’s first round. The NHIAA uses the 70% rule for the baseball and softball tournaments, which means no more than 70% of the teams in a particular division can qualify for postseason play. Since Division I softball has 21 teams, the Division I tournament will feature 14 teams, with the No. 1 and No. 2 seeds earning a first-round bye.
In addition to Concord, here are the NHIAA softball teams that entered the weekend unbeaten:
Division II: Coe-Brown (11-0).
Division III: Prospect Mountain (10-0).
Division IV: Woodsville (14-0), Newmarket (10-0)
Londonderry baseball team loaded with young talentA lot of people weren’t sure what to make of the Londonderry baseball team after the Lancers lost their first three games this season. Turns out it may have been nothing more than growing pains.
Londonderry has a young team — typically, there are no more than two seniors in the Londonderry lineup — and it took the Lancers (11-4) a few games to find their footing. After that 0-3 start, Londonderry won 10 games in a row before coming unraveled in the seventh inning of a 5-4 loss to Winnacunnet last Wednesday.
“We’re young — we’re really young,” Londonderry coach Brent Demas said. “I have four or five sophomore starters. One of my better lineups has two freshmen starting in it. I had to make an adjustment to how I was coaching because I wasn’t coaching them as young guys. I was coaching them as if they were a little bit more experienced guys, and while they have the ability I forgot they were young high school kids and I needed to take a different approach with them. I adjusted my coaching to fit what we have.”
Three of Londonderry’s four losses have come by one run. The Lancers were held to five runs in their first three losses, which included a 2-1 setback against Division II Souhegan and a 1-0 loss to Exeter.
“In the beginning, it was a lack of hitting, that’s all it was,” Demas said. “The pitching has always been there. The biggest difference during our good stretch was we were getting more timely hits. The boys are more confident and they’re making the leap quicker than I anticipated to adjust to varsity pitching.
“The defense has solidified itself. The lineup is pretty set. My expectations are to host a playoff game and then see what we can do. We have the pitching to go as far as anybody.”
Schoenenberger helping Pinkerton girls stay hot
Pinkerton (9-4) is a team that’s been steadily moving up the Division I softball standings in the last two weeks. Since their 3-4 start, the Astros have won six in a row.
Pinkerton has scored 77 runs in those six wins, which include victories over Londonderry (10-8) and Windham (17-1). Sophomore shortstop Maddie Schoenenberger hit two home runs, including a grand slam, during the game against Windham. She drove in five runs and scored four times in that victory.
BASEBALL TOP 10
1. Portsmouth (14-0)
2. Pinkerton (13-2)
3. Concord (10-3)
4. Londonderry (11-4)
5. Exeter (9-4)
6. Winnacunnet (10-4)
7. Nashua South (8-5)
8. Hollis-Brookline (9-1)
9. John Stark (8-2)
10. Bow (10-3)
SOFTBALL TOP 10
1. Concord (12-0)
2. Exeter (13-1)
3. Goffstown (12-2)
4. Londonderry (12-2)
5. Salem (9-3)
6. Coe-Brown (11-0)
7. Merrimack (8-3)
8. Pinkerton (9-4)
9. John Stark (8-1)
10. Merrimack Valley (8-2)