BISHOP GUERTIN baseball coach Scott Painter has no trouble recalling Bedford’s 11-1 victory over BG last season. The damage that pitcher/infielder Evan Kaplo did in that game is fresh in his mind as well.
Kaplo had a two-run home run for Bedford during that win. Kaplo also pitched two innings of relief, threw 27 of his 29 pitches for strikes, limited the Cardinals to one hit and struck out six.
So Painter probably had a coast-to-coast smile on his face when he found out that Kaplo would be trading uniforms and playing for BG this season.
“Oh yeah,” Painter said. “Anytime you get a guy like him coming in ... he’s a top-notch kid.”
Kaplo still lives in Bedford, but transferred to BG following the 2021 school year. He reclassified his grade, so he’s a junior academically but his athletic eligibility will expire this year. He’ll be at BG as a student for the 2022-23 school year.
“BG has good academics, and it’s a pretty good baseball program here,” Kaplo said following Wednesday’s 5-1 loss to Winnacunnet. “Just a good experience for me to have to be able to (reclassify).”
Kaplo fills the No. 2 spot in BG’s batting order, and has been the team’s top pitcher thus far this season. He entered Wednesday’s game with a 2-0 record and hadn’t allowed an earned run in 11 innings on the mound.
He allowed four earned runs on nine hits in six innings against Winnacunnet, last year’s Division I runner-up. He also singled and walked against Winnacunnet’s Joe Allen — a Michigan commit — and scored BG’s only run.
Kaplo, who plays second base when he’s not on the mound, said he throws four pitches: a fastball, a curveball, a changeup and a slider. He has shown exceptional control, and has 26 strikeouts in 17 innings this season.
“He throws them all for strikes,” Painter said. “His strike percentage is up over 80%. As we saw (against Winnacunnet), he threw strikes 0-2 (in the count) too many times, so we’re trying to talk him into throwing more balls in that situation and get guys leaning. He likes to pound the zone. He likes to attack hitters. He likes to challenge with all his pitches. He’ll throw them all in any count.”
Kaplo played two years of varsity baseball at Bedford. He has his sights set on playing college baseball, and is hoping the extra year at BG will open more doors for him. He said Rhode Island, George Mason, Maine, UMass, Holy Cross and Northeastern are among the schools that have shown interest.
“COVID really delayed my whole recruitment process,” Kaplo said. “It’s still slow.”
Painter undoubtedly wishes he could have Kaplo in the lineup next season, but he can at least take comfort knowing his BG team won’t have to face Kaplo again.
“Great teammate, great kid,” Painter said. “Overall, he’s a really good player.”
Dealing with vacation problemAthletes leaving their team during the week of April vacation remains a problem for NHIAA baseball and softball programs.
“I started coaching in the spring of 1997,” Hopkinton baseball coach Dave Chase said. “Nobody went on vacation back then. I think it started around 2005 or 2006.
“Definitely the culture has changed. That was why basketball season was condensed so much, because a group of people were up in arms that we were playing through February vacation. They wanted the season done so kids and families could go on vacation.”
Many schools have a policy in place regarding an athlete who leaves his or her team during April vacation. In many cases, the athlete is suspended one game for each game missed.
Other schools deal with the problem by not scheduling games during vacation week.
“I think a lot of baseball guys are sick of fighting this vacation thing and they just don’t play during the week so they don’t have to deal with it,” Chase said. “You look at Division III and even Division IV and there weren’t many games this week. Sometimes the parents are going on vacation and they force the kid to go with them. Every situation is different.
“That’s the reason Division III has gone down to 16 games. When I first moved here we had 18 games every year. The ADs have committed to a 16-game schedule and it’s probably because they’ve given up that week of vacation. If you notice in Division I a lot of those guys are playing 20 games. You can’t play 20 games if you’re not playing over vacation.”
Not only is it necessary to play during vacation week to squeeze in an 18- or 20-game schedule, as Chase noted, it’s often necessary when the start of the season is delayed by wet field conditions. In those years, some schools try to play “catch up” by scheduling games during that week.
Windham softball coach Dave Hedge said three of the 14 players on his roster were not with the team last week, when the Jaguars had four games. Windham is among the schools that has a disciplinary policy in place for athletes who miss games during April vacation.
“I think it’s become a pretty significant problem,” Hedge said. “These kids … they’re not making the plans. They’re not planning the vacations. So it’s really unfortunate. In the summertime, they’re spending $2,000 to $3,000 to play travel ball. They’re not going to go on vacation then.
“It’s frustrating, but schools nowadays have chosen that it’s easier to give (parents) what they want rather than fight for what’s right.”
Coe-Brown figured right
Based on early results, it appears Coe-Brown Northwood Academy will be among the contenders in Division II softball this season. The Bears entered Friday’s game against Stevens with a 6-0 record and had outscored their opponents 69-6.
“I guess there have been no real surprises,” Coe-Brown coach Dave Allis said. “We lost one player from last year, so on paper we figured to be pretty good. I’m trying to sound humble, but 11 kids are on the team and every single one of them can hit. It’s also a team with great chemistry.”
Junior Madison DeCota has been a huge part of the team’s success. DeCota has allowed three earned runs in 33 innings in the circle. She has 41 strikeouts and has walked nine.
“She was very good last year and she’s upped her game this year,” Allis said. “She doesn’t blow people away, but she has a couple pitches and she moves (the ball) around pretty well.”
DeCota is also hitting .550 from the No. 3 spot in the batting order. Senior third baseman Lily Veneroni hits cleanup and has four home runs.
Coe-Brown could get a stiff test when it faces Merrimack Valley (4-0) at home Friday. The Bears also have to complete a suspended game against John Stark (3-1) on May 19. John Stark led 4-3 when that game was suspended Tuesday.
Softball slugfest goes to Tide
The marquee softball game on last week’s NHIAA schedule was a slugfest as Concord remained unbeaten by outscoring previously undefeated Londonderry, 14-7, Wednesday.
Concord, last year’s Division I runner-up, led 7-0 after three innings. Londonderry was within two runs (8-6) in the fifth, but Concord pulled away.
Elizabeth Blinn (four hits, four RBIs) and Delaney Duford (three hits and three RBIs) each homered for Concord, which scored in every inning except the fourth. Olivia Cutuli (four hits, two RBIs, two runs scored), Emily Rivera (two hits) and Sam Minton (two hits) led the Londonderry offense. The loss left Salem and Concord as the only unbeaten teams in Division I.
Exeter baseball team stingy
The Exeter baseball team was 5-1 entering Friday’s game against BG and had given up one run in its five victories (seven runs overall). Senior Zach Ferris is 3-0. He has 24 strikeouts in 18 innings and hasn’t allowed a run this season.
Top 10 Baseball
Portsmouth (8-0)
Pinkerton (9-0)
Exeter (6-1)
Winnacunnet (5-2)
Nashua South (5-2)
Nashua North (6-2)
Hollis-Brookline (4-0)
Souhegan (8-1 )
Londonderry (6-3)
Concord (6-3)
Top 10 Softball
Concord (8-0)
Londonderry (7-1)
Exeter (7-1)
Salem (5-1)
Merrimack (6-1)
Coe-Brown (7-0)
Merrimack Valley (4-0)
Goffstown (6-2)
Timberlane (6-2) Winnacunnet (5-2)