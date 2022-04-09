IF YOU’RE trying to determine whether a high school baseball team is good enough to win a state championship, an examination of that team’s pitching staff can be a good place to start. That said, Pinkerton Academy may have the best staff in the state this season.
The Astros return three pitchers who tossed significant innings in 2021, and all three had an ERA below 1.00: senior Liam Doyle (0.54), senior Tom Rioux (0.88) and senior Max Lukeman (0.77).
“This is the best complete staff that I’ve had at Pinkerton since I’ve been here,” said Pinkerton coach Steve Campo, who is entering his 10th season as the program’s head coach. “If you’re starting with any building block, I think you’d like to start with pitching and work backwards from there.”
Doyle went 8-0 last season, when he struck out 101 batters in 51 1/3 innings. He has committed to play Division I college baseball at Coastal Carolina.
“Liam has a swing-and-miss fastball,” Campo said. “The movement on his fastball is unbelievable and he’s able to throw it in the high 80s. Last year he was probably the most dominating player in the state when he stepped on the mound.
“He’s worked hard this offseason,” said Campo, “and we’re hoping for him to pick up right where he left off last year.”
Rioux posted a 3-1 record in 2021. His only loss was a 2-0 setback to Londonderry in the Division I quarterfinals. Londonderry won the game on a two-run home run with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning. Rioux walked five batters in 47 1/3 innings last season.
“Tom is the true definition of a pitcher,” Campo explained. “He’s thinking two pitches ahead all the time. He hits his spots and he challenges hitters. Tom fills up the zone regularly. He’s gained some (velocity), so we’re expecting an even bigger season from him this year than the one he had last year.”
Lukeman went 4-1 with 18 strikeouts in 18 innings as a junior.
“Max is more of a pitch-to-contact guy,” Campo said. “He relies on hitting his spots, and he relies on his defense behind him. He has plus offspeed, which helps him. We’re expecting him to anchor our bullpen this year.”
Senior Jake Cooper and freshman Leo Boucher are expected to add depth to the staff. Cooper pitched eight varsity innings last season.
Pinkerton is scheduled to open its season Monday against Alvirne at home. The Astros will get an early test when they face South Portland, Maine, on Wednesday in Derry. South Portland won last year’s Class A championship in Maine and returns two of its top three pitchers.
“We have pitchers with a lot of experience who have had success in Division I baseball,” Campo said. “Our pitching and defense should be good enough to keep us in games, but we will need timely hitting if we want to see real success this season.”
Salem won last year’s Division I softball championship, and the Blue Devils may be the team to beat in Division I this year as well.
Salem returns six starters from the team that beat Concord 5-1 in the 2021 Division I title game. The returnees include senior pitcher Madison Solt, who went the distance, struck out eight and scattered four hits in that championship effort against the Crimson Tide.
Left fielder Jen Olson and shortstop Addison Lucier both hit at least .500 last season and are also back. Olson, a sophomore, went 3-for-3 and scored twice in the championship game, and Lucier, also a sophomore, had a hit, two stolen bases, scored a run and drove in two in that contest.
Last year’s championship was the 19th in the program’s history. According to the National Federation of State High School’s record book, that’s a national record. Salem and Iva (S.C.) Crescent High School each entered the 2021 season with 18 state titles.
Concord and Exeter will be among the teams that could prevent Salem from winning title No. 20 this season. “Those are probably your top three,” Winnacunnet coach Dennis Bruce said. “Salem and Concord are loaded, and Exeter returned just about everybody. Then maybe Londonderry. That’s a team that was young last season.”
Oyster River (Division II), Campbell (Division III) and Woodsville (Division IV) are the other softball programs looking to win back-to-back championships this season.
A year ago, there was no better story than Oyster River, which went winless for seven seasons — 113 games — from 2007 to 2013. The Bobcats were also 1-16 in 2006 and lost their first game of the 2014 season.
Glen Miller took over as Oyster River’s coach in 2014, when the Bobcats ended their losing streak with a 9-1 triumph over Kennett. He guided Oyster River to a 20-7 victory over Milford in last year’s Division II championship game.
The Bobcats graduated five starters from last year’s team and will build around senior pitcher Gracie Gagne and senior catcher Bri McInnes. Both are returning all-division players.
One of the many offseason baseball coaching changes took place at Exeter, where assistant coach Bruce Joyce was elevated to head coach when Kevin McQueen retired following the 2021 season. Joyce was the head coach of the Southern New Hampshire University baseball program (then New Hampshire College) from 1988 to 2008 before he joined McQueen’s staff.
McQueen served as Exeter’s head coach for 25 seasons and guided the Blue Hawks to the Division I championship in 2013, 2017 and 2018. Before taking the Exeter job, McQueen was the head coach at Timberlane Regional from 1984 to 1996.
Other notable coaching changes occurred at Manchester Memorial, where Matt D’Ambrosio is in his first season at his alma mater; and Souhegan, where former Campbell coach Chris Metz replaced Tom Walker. James Marron has replaced Metz at Campbell.
John Stark eliminated both Hanover and John Stark en route to last year’s Division II baseball championship, but the Sabers and Bears both have experienced rosters and are among the teams that have enough talent to win this year’s Division II title.
Shortstop Nolan Colby hit .433 with 14 RBIs and scored 24 runs last year and will lead the Souhegan offense. The Sabers also have a good No. 1 pitcher in Kyan Bagshaw, who went 3-1 with a 0.62 ERA last season. He had 57 strikeouts and 15 walks in 30 1/3 innings.
The Hanover roster features 10 seniors, and the Bears return eight of their nine starters from a year ago. The only missing piece from last season is center fielder Ben Williams, who is now playing at a prep school.
This year’s baseball championship games are scheduled for Saturday, June 11, at Delta Dental Stadium in Manchester: The schedule: Division I (4 p.m.), Division II (7 p.m.), Division III (10 a.m.) and Division IV (1 p.m.).
The softball championship games are also scheduled for Saturday, June 11, and will be part of doubleheaders at one of two fields at Plymouth State University. The Division I game will be played at D&M Park (7 p.m.), the Division II game will be held at Chase Field (2 p.m.), the Division III game will be held at D&M Park (4:30 p.m.) and the Division IV championship will be determined at Chase Field (4:30 p.m.).
Manchester will have two co-operative softball teams this spring. Manchester Central and Manchester Memorial will combine to form one team, and Manchester West has joined forces with Trinity to form another team.
Both co-op teams will compete in Division I.
Union Leader Top 10 Baseball
1. Portsmouth
2. Pinkerton
3. Winnacunnet
4. Bedford
5. Goffstown
6. Bishop Guertin
7. Exeter
8. Londonderry
9. Souhegan
10. Concord
Union Leader Top 10 Softball
1. Salem
2. Concord
3. Exeter
4. Londonderry
5. Merrimack
6. Merrimack Valley
7. Windham
8. St. Thomas
9. Coe-Brown
10. Oyster River