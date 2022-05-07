TIME FLIES, as they say, and that’s certainly true with regard to the current NHIAA softball season.
Many high school softball teams reached or passed the midway point in their regular season this week, and we certainly know a lot more now than we did when the season began. Here’s a midseason look at some teams that have established themselves as championship contenders, as well as a sleeper team in each division that could make headlines when the postseason arrives:
DIVISION I
Contenders: Concord, Exeter, Londonderry, Timberlane and Salem.
Team that could surprise: Windham.
Comment: Concord (10-0) is the only unbeaten team in this division, and will enter the second half of the season as the favorite in Division I, albeit a slight one. Concord’s most impressive win came against a two-loss Londonderry team (14-7). That’s the only time the Crimson Tide surrendered more than two runs in a game. Exeter (10-1) could be considered a co-favorite, and Londonderry (9-2), Timberlane (8-2) and Salem (7-2) — last year’s Division I champion — each entered the weekend with two losses. Each of those four teams appears capable of at least reaching the Division I title game. Exeter’s only setback is a one-run loss to Londonderry, 8-7.
Windham (7-4) may be a team to avoid when the tournament arrives, since the Jaguars own victories over Salem and Merrimack (7-3). Windham freshman Kelly Wright pitched a complete game and allowed three hits in the victory against Salem.
Goffstown (9-2) has been steadily climbing the standings.
DIVISION II
Contenders: Coe-Brown, Merrimack Valley and John Stark.
Team that could surprise: ConVal.
Comment: Coe-Brown (9-0) beat Merrimack Valley (6-1) Friday in a game between teams that could meet in the semifinals or Division II championship game. John Stark’s only loss came against Merrimack Valley. John Stark (6-1) was also beating Coe-Brown in a game that was suspended, so the Generals have to be considered among the Division II elite.
It may be too early to write off Oyster River (3-3). One of the Bobcats’ losses came against unbeaten Coe-Brown in the opener for each team, and another loss came against Division I Goffstown. Oyster River will be a tough out in the tournament. Hollis/Brookline (6-1) is another team to keep an eye on, but the Cavaliers are lacking a signature victory.
DIVISION III
Contenders: Campbell, Hopkinton and Prospect Mountain.
Team that could surprise: Newfound.
Comment: Campbell (7-0) remained unbeaten with a 3-2 victory over Hopkinton (8-2) on Friday. Hopkinton’s other loss came against Prospect Mountain (9-0), 3-0.
What about unbeaten Newport? The Tigers were unbeaten after five games, but haven’t played a tough schedule — three of their first five wins came against Division IV opponents — and still have something to prove before being placed in the top tier of Division III. Newfound (6-1) has one loss, a 7-6 decision against White Mountains, and has some impressive victories on its resume. Newfound’s wins include an 8-2 victory over Gilford, which improved to 6-2 by beating Winnisquam on Friday. We’ll know more about Newfound after it faces Campbell on Monday.
DIVISION IV
Contenders: Moultonborough, Newmarket and Woodsville.
Team that could surprise: Portsmouth Christian Academy.
Comment: This is the toughest division to forecast, since Division IV teams haven’t played as many games as teams have in the other divisions. Of the listed contenders, Woodsville may be the team to beat based on its 9-0 start. The Engineers didn’t allow more than four runs in any of their first nine games and have scored at least 10 runs in all but one of their wins.
Newmarket (8-0) is a strong program and has freshman phenom Kierra Soupakhot, who struck out 20 of the 21 batters she faced in a no-hitter she pitched against Hinsdale earlier this year.
Moultonborough entered Friday’s game against Woodsville having scored at least 13 runs in each of its six victories. Portsmouth Christian, which hung tough against Newmarket (a 5-2 loss), could be a team others will want to avoid in the postseason.
Talkin’ baseball
Turning to baseball, who’s the frontrunner to be the Division I Player of the Year? You could certainly make a strong case for Nashua South shortstop Albert De La Rosa.
De La Rosa hit five home runs in his first six games this season. One of those homers came against Pinkerton ace Liam Doyle during a game played at Holman Stadium.
Even though he has cleanup power, De La Rosa hits leadoff in the batting order.
“I like to have my best guy hit first because my plan is to punch the other team in the mouth as quick as I possibly can,” Nashua South coach James Gaj said. “Against Exeter, we were up 1-0 after one pitch.”
De La Rosa spent his freshman season at Nashua South, lost his sophomore season to COVID and played for Ayer (Mass.) Shirley Regional High School last year. He transferred back to Nashua South following his junior season.
“He’s a little bit bigger than when he was here as a freshman, but the biggest difference I’ve noticed is his maturity,” Gaj said. “If he sees a freshman, he’ll go up to him and show him a few things and work with him a bit. Really happy to see that.”
Entering Friday night’s game against rival Nashua North, De La Rosa was batting .478 with a .538 on-base percentage and 11 RBIs. In addition to his five home runs, his hits include five singles and a triple.
Gaj said it’s possible De La Rosa will be a late draft pick or could sign with an MLB team as a free agent after the draft. Another option, according to Gaj, is to spend at least one season at Seminole State College, a junior college in Sanford, Fla.
“Scouts have been here to look at him,” Gaj said. “I think he could get drafted late. I know (being drafted) is his lifelong dream. That’s what he’s been working for.”
One-hit wonders
The Salem baseball team was limited to one hit in Tuesday’s game against Winnacunnet, but made the most of its limited offense. Ryan Pacy tripled in the third inning and then scored the game’s only run in Salem’s 1-0 victory.
Pacy’s triple came against one of the state’s top pitchers, University of Michigan commit Joe Allen. Third baseman Sean Roeger had the lone RBI. Allen pitched a complete game and struck out 13.
Salem’s Ryan Gomez, who has pitched at the NHIAA level with both arms, limited Winnacunnet to three hits in 6 2/3 innings. He walked three and struck out six.
Around the horn
Ari DeCotis had a day to remember when the Windham softball team beat Pelham, 22-0, Tuesday. DeCotis, a freshman catcher, went 4-for-4 with three home runs and seven RBIs in the win. She also walked once.
DeCotis, who also homered in Thursday’s victory against Portsmouth, has eight home runs this season. ...
The Alvirne and Timberlane baseball teams each picked up their first victory of the season Monday. Dylan Aliberti went 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs to help Timberlane defeat Merrimack 5-4, and Ty Baker allowed five hits and struck out five in six innings as Alvirne beat Manchester Memorial 9-3. ...
The White Mountains Regional baseball team raised its Division III record to 8-0 by beating Mascoma Valley, 13-0, Friday. Not only are the Spartans tough to beat, they’re tough to score against. White Mountains hasn’t allowed a run since it opened the season with an 11-3 win over Berlin.
Softball Top 10
1. Concord
2. Exeter
3. Londonderry
4. Timberlane
5. Salem
6. Coe-Brown
7. Merrimack Valley
8. Goffstown
9. Merrimack
10. Windham
Baseball Top 10
1. Portsmouth
2. Pinkerton
3. Nashua South
4. Exeter
5. Londonderry
6.Concord
7. Winnacunnet
8. Hollis/Brookline
9. Souhegan
10. John Stark
The High School Baseball/Softball column runs Sundays during the season. Contact Roger Brown at rbrown@unionleader.com.