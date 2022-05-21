THERE’S a lot to like about Ari DeCotis, a catcher/third baseman who’s in her freshman season with the Windham High School softball team.
DeCotis, 15, is exceptional defensively, and entered Friday’s game against Nashua South with a .600 batting average. She’s also displayed home run power (more on that in a bit). None of that is what Windham coach Dave Hedge likes best about DeCotis, however.
“I think the best thing about her — what makes her special — is she’s humble,” Hedge explained. “She doesn’t boast. She’s respectful and she’s coachable. No home run trot. Gets around bases as fast as she can.”
“Definitely (came) from my coaches,” DeCotis added. “I had one coach, Dave Millette … he really taught me to be humble through everything and not take what I do for granted.”
Humble as she is, DeCotis may be better known for her ability to hit home runs. She had 13 in her first 16 varsity games.
“I certainly did not think I was going to hit 13 this year,” she said. “I want to give a lot of credit to John Pandolfo. he’s my hitting coach. I’ve worked with him for about two years and he has dramatically changed my swing for the better. He helped me understand how to use my power and apply it to the game instead of just using my own natural strength.
“I was always a better hitter than I was a fielder. I needed to work on the fielding more, and I gradually got better as I got older. Hitting I’ve been good at since a young age.”
In addition to her 13 home runs, DeCotis had 10 singles, 11 doubles and 38 RBIs through 16 games. She entered Friday’s game against Nashua South having struck out once this season. As a catcher, she had thrown out two of the three players who attempted to steal.
Hedge said when he watched DeCotis play in middle school, he knew something special was coming his way.
“I could just tell that she was the real deal,” he said. “She has great hand-eye coordination. Her hands are fast. Her bat speed is phenomenal. She does not try to launch the ball. She hits the ball out of the park. Her swing is so pure. I can’t remember the last time I saw someone with such a pure swing.”
DeCotis hit three home runs in a game against Keene earlier this season. In Tuesday’s 9-8 victory over Goffstown, she homered in the first inning and then hit a walk-off solo home run in the seventh.
“She’s one of the better catchers (defensively) I’ve ever had in my lineup,” Hedge said. “Offensively, she’s by far the best catcher that I’ve ever had.”
Tournament qualifying
The 70% rule is still in place for the NHIAA baseball and softball tournaments. The rule prevents more than 70% of the teams in a given division (baseball or softball) from advancing to the postseason.
Baseball has 22 teams in Division I, 21 in Division II, 21 in Division III and 22 in Division IV. Softball has 21 teams in Division I, 20 teams in Division II, 23 teams in Division III and 20 teams in Division IV. Here’s how this year’s tournament fields will look:
BASEBALL: Division I (15 teams, with one receiving a bye); Division II (14 teams, with two byes); Division III (14 teams, with two byes); and Division IV (15 teams, with one bye).
SOFTBALL: Division I (14 teams, with two byes); Division II (14 teams, with two byes); Division III (16 teams, with no byes); and Division IV (14 teams, with two byes).
Mourning Bryan Caruso
We lost a good baseball man when Bryan Caruso died Monday at age 42.
Caruso, a Pembroke resident, played baseball at Winnisquam Regional and Endicott College, and then professionally with the Brockton Rox and North Shore Spirit.
He coached Concord Post 21 to the American Legion Baseball state championship in 2012, and later founded the Concord Cannons travel baseball program.
Caruso worked as the general manager of the Concord Sports Center until last year, when he took a job as the senior facilities manager for the New England Baseball Complex in Northborough, Mass. Fred Caruso, Bryan’s father, is the baseball coach at Winnisquam.
Visiting hours will be held Monday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the William F. Smart Sr. Memorial Home, 584 West Main St., in Tilton. Those who wish to do so can make a donation in Caruso’s memory to the Winnisquam Baseball Boosters c/o of John Larsen, athletic director, Winnisquam Regional HS, 435 West Main St., Tilton, N.H. 03276, or to the Bryan F. Caruso Memorial Scholarship Fund (www.missionwin.com), which will be used to provide scholarships to Concord Cannons baseball athletes for their college education.
Underwood game set
The 2022 Underwood Junior Showcase baseball game will be held Wednesday, June 22 (4 p.m.) at Holman Stadium in Nashua. The game is open to all juniors who are on a varsity roster this season.
Tryouts for the game will be held Wednesday, June 15 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Londonderry High School.
Those with questions can contact Londonderry coach Brent Demas: bcanhinfo@gmail.com.
Baseball Top 10
(Records through Friday)
1. Portsmouth (16-0)
2. Pinkerton (15-3)
3. Exeter (12-4)
4. Londonderry (12-5)
5. Concord (12-4)
6. Winnacunnet (12-5)
7. Nashua South (11-5)
8. Bishop Guertin (10-7)
9. Hollis/Brookline (12-1)
10. St. Thomas (11-3)
Softball Top 10
(Records through Friday)
1. Concord (14-0)
2. Exeter (15-1)
3. Londonderry (15-2)
4. Salem (11-4)
5. Goffstown (12-4)
6. Pinkerton (11-4)
7 Coe-Brown (12-0)
8. Merrimack Valley (12-2)
9. John Stark (10-2)
10. Winnacunnet (10-5)