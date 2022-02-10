HEAD COACH John Mulvey and the Portsmouth High School boys basketball team have a big problem on their hands. A 6-foot-7-inch, 260-pound problem, to be exact.
His name is Jackson Marshall, and he’s one of the toughest high school players to defend in New Hampshire. Marshall, a sophomore at Pinkerton Academy, has a soft touch around the basket, but is also one of his team’s best 3-point shooters.
“He makes his foul shots, too,” Pinkerton coach Dave Chase said.
Marshall and his Pinkerton teammates will face Portsmouth on Saturday in the NHIAA Division I tournament’s quarterfinal round. Marshall scored a game-high 23 points and pulled down seven rebounds to help the fourth-seeded Astros (16-3) defeat 13th-seeded Londonderry 65-49 in the tournament’s preliminary round Wednesday night.
“We had a tough time with Marshall, stopping him down low,” Londonderry coach Nate Stanton said. “He’s tough because you have to respect it when he goes out (on the perimeter) too, because he can shoot. I think his footwork and his positioning around the hoop have gotten better, so he doesn’t have to put the ball down (dribble) — and that’s key for him. He’s a big boy. You have to try to keep it out of his hands.”
Marshall averaged 20.4 points per game and 10.1 rebounds per game during the regular season.
“I was an average player last year. Now I’m trying to do bigger and better things,” Marshall said following the victory over Londonderry. “I really worked on my game getting ready for the season. It’s what you have to do if you want to win a championship.
“I try to play the same way every game, but you have to make sure you play extra hard against Londonderry — especially when they’re coming into our gym. You never want them to leave here with a win.”
Fifth-seeded Portsmouth (14-5) advanced by beating 12th-seeded Windham 57-39 in the preliminary round. Three Portsmouth players scored in double figures: Matt Minckler (15), Adrian Degnan (14) and Carmine Zingariello (11). The Portsmouth-Pinkerton winner will face either top-seeded Trinity (16-1) or eighth-seeded Bedford (12-7) in the semifinals.
Marshall had 20 points and 13 rebounds when Pinkerton beat Portsmouth 53-47 during the regular-season meeting in December. Pinkerton also received 23 points and 11 rebounds from guard/forward Anthony Chinn in that victory.
“You know what (Marshall) does the best?” Chase said. “I’m gonna be honest with you. In 37 years, I’ve coached some good kids. He’s the most competitive kid I’ve ever coached. He likes to lose less than me.
“He’s a gamer. He has that attitude that he wants the ball, and he’s young, so I think you’re gonna find that he’ll be getting better.”
Bree Amari tossed in 20 points and had 10 rebounds when Windham beat Portsmouth 45-37 Wednesday in the preliminary round of the Division I girls tournament. Sixth-seeded Windham will play at third-seeded Portsmouth in tonight’s quarterfinals. … Thirteenth-seeded Londonderry’s 41-40 triumph over fourth-seeded Concord was the only upset in the preliminary round of the Division I girls tourney. Londonderry’s next challenge? No. 5 Bishop Guertin. BG won the regular season game between those teams 51-30 in December.