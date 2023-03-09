THE BEDFORD HIGH SCHOOL boys basketball team handed Pinkerton Academy its only loss when the teams met during the regular season. Now the key question is this: Can the Bulldogs beat the Astros again?
Top-seeded Bedford and second-seeded Pinkerton will cap a full day of tournament action when they compete for the Division I boys basketball championship Sunday (7 p.m.) at the University of New Hampshire’s Lundholm Gym. It will be the fourth game on a schedule that includes fifth-seeded Pelham against second-seeded Pembroke Academy in the Division II championship game (10 a.m.); second-seeded Kennett against top-seeded Bow in the Division II girls championship game (1 p.m.); and third-seeded Bedford against top-seeded Bishop Guertin in the Division I girls championship game (4 p.m.).
Luke Soden scored a game-high 34 points when Bedford (19-1) defeated Pinketon (20-1) 91-76 in the earlier meeting between the teams this season. Junior Jackson Marshall tossed in 22 to lead the Astros, who missed 11 of 20 free throws in the loss.
“We focused on rebounding in that game more than any other game all year,” Bedford coach Frank Moreno said following his team’s 79-56 victory over Nashua South in Wednesday’s semifinals. “We know if we can rebound the basketball, we can get out and run. They’re a team a little bit like South in that they don’t like to get up and down the floor the entire game, (and) that’s what we do. If we can rebound the basketball, we can get out and run. We’re not going to survive on just pressing them the whole game. We have to be able to rebound, outlet the ball and go really fast.”
Marshall, a 6-foot-7 junior forward, scored 36 points in Pinkerton’s 75-55 semifinal win against Nashua North. He made four 3-pointers against the Titans, but did not connect on a 3 in the loss to Bedford.
“When we’re on offense, we want to pull him away from the basket obviously and get Aiden (O’Connell) going downhill,” Moreno said. “Defensively you just have to do your best to contain him, right? If he gets the ball in the post … I’d rather have him shooting 3s, although he’s a great 3-point shooter. At least if he’s shooting 3s, he’s away from the rim.”
Pinkerton coach Dave Chase called Marshall a fierce competitor.
“The story goes, his freshman year I said, ‘Look, I’m gonna have to send you back to the JVs,’” Chase said. “He put his head down and said, ‘OK.’ About two hours later, I get a phone call from him and he said, ‘Coach, you’re making a mistake. I should be on the varsity.’
“I told him (before the semifinals) I want to see that kid who wanted to be on the varsity. He showed up.”
O’Connell added 23 points for Bedford in the regular-season matchup between the Bulldogs and Astros. Anthony Chinn added 20 for Pinkerton.
“I think the big court is going to help us a little bit,” Moreno said. “It’s going to be an awesome game. I don’t know if we can do it twice. We’ll see.”
BG-Bedford girls, again
The Bedford and Bishop Guertin girls are playing in the Division I final for a third straight season. Bedford won 64-46 in 2021, but BG won last year’s matchup 48-46.
BG (20-0) has won five of the last six Division I titles (no championship game was played in 2020) and six of the team’s victories this season came against out-of-state competition. BG coach Brad Kreick said those games helped prepare his team for postseason games like BG’s 67-49 victory over fourth-seeded Goffstown in the semifinals.
“I’ve said this for years — and I sound like a broken record now — I’m absolutely convinced that going on the road and playing hard games all season long where we find ourselves in a six, seven, eight-point game early in the fourth quarter and having sorta worked our way through that, I think you saw that (against Goffstown),” Kreick said. “The kids kept their heads and they made plays when they had to make plays. I thought they did a great job.”
Bedford advanced by beating second-seeded Portsmouth 64-60 in the semifinals. The Clippers beat the Bulldogs 55-53 in Portsmouth earlier this season.
BG won its regular-season game against Bedford 73-66 in Bedford, but the Bulldogs had a 12-point lead in the second quarter of that game. BG guard Brooke Paquette led all scorers with 30 points, including four free throws in the final 15 seconds.
“Well, I’d like not to get down 10-12 in the first quarter like we did last time,” Kreick said. “We spent pretty much the whole game trying to get back into it. Then it was a slugfest down the stretch. It would not surprise me — I think if you asked Kevin (Bedford coach Kevin Gibbs) he’d say the same thing — it’s gonna be a fourth-quarter game and whoever makes plays in the last three minutes of the game is gonna win the state title.”
Bedford’s Kate Allard led the Bulldogs by scoring 24 points in the regular-season loss to BG. Lana McCarthy was held to 10 points, all of which came in the first half.
Bedford played that game without senior guard Sydney Grogan.
“We played well against them in the regular season,” Gibbs said. “It was a seven-point game, but really it was a two- to four-point game. We executed well in the first half but we got tired. As a result, Brooke Paquette was able to do her thing.”
Bow girls eye another fast start
Bow will be looking for another fast start when it faces Kennett in the Division II girls championship game.
Bow (20-0) led 18-4 after one quarter when the Falcons beat the Eagles 38-28 during the regular season. The lead grew to 24-6 after Juliette Tarsa hit a 3-pointer late in the second quarter. Tarsa scored a game-high 15 points in the victory.
Bow limited Kennett (20-1) to three field goals in the first half and had a 24-11 halftime advantage. It was 30-15 entering the fourth.
Bow lost to Hanover in last year’s Division II championship game.
Zach James in good company
Zach James has scored 92 points in Pelham’s three tournament games, which is 30 points shy of the Division II boys tournament scoring record set by Pembroke Academy’s Craig Keeler in 1972. Pembroke beat Fall Mountain in the Class I championship game that year.
Coincidentally, James and the Pythons (17-4) will be facing Pembroke (18-2) in this year’s Division II championship game. Pelham defeated Pembroke 64-54 during the regular season.
Mike Strazzeri (18), Shondell Hadley (13) and Joe Fitzgerald (12) were Pembroke’s leading scorers in that loss. Fitzgerald sat much of the first half because of foul trouble.
Pelham is seeking the program’s first state championship since it won the Division III title in 2016. Pembroke won its last championship in 2019, when it beat Kearsarge 47-35 in the Division II title game.
— With reports from Chief Sports Editor Chris Duffy.