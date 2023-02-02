Ryan Close
ConVal’s Ryan Close lays it up against Souhegan’s Matt Canavan during a Jan. 10 game in Amherst. Both clubs are seen as contenders in a wide-open Division II.

WHETHER it’s boys or girls basketball, many NHIAA divisions have at least one team that’s established itself as the clear favorite to win the championship this season. The Bishop Guertin girls (Division I), the Pinkerton Academy boys (Division I) and the Gilford boys (Division III) are among the teams that fall into that category.

Then there’s the Division II boys, where no team is undefeated and seven teams have fewer than three losses.