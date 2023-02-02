WHETHER it’s boys or girls basketball, many NHIAA divisions have at least one team that’s established itself as the clear favorite to win the championship this season. The Bishop Guertin girls (Division I), the Pinkerton Academy boys (Division I) and the Gilford boys (Division III) are among the teams that fall into that category.
Then there’s the Division II boys, where no team is undefeated and seven teams have fewer than three losses.
“These teams at the top in Division II … there’s probably about six or seven of them that are just banging off each other,” Hollis-Brookline coach Marty Edwards said. “Every night you never know who’s going to win.”
Through games played Wednesday, here’s how things looked at the top of the Division II standings: Laconia (11-1), Souhegan (10-1), Pelham (11-2), Pembroke (10-2), Manchester West (9-2), ConVal (8-3) and Coe-Brown (7-3). Most of the losses compiled by those teams have come against other teams in that group.
“Souhegan is probably a slim favorite because they’ve been there and they’ve won it and they’re the defending champs, so they’ve probably got some moxie in those types of games, but I’ll tell ya, when Pelham turns up the heat on defense, they are tough,” Edwards said. “Those kids get after it.
“And then you look at somebody like West. John (West coach John Langlois) has those kids coming together and they’re starting to jell now with their chemistry. Then you have Pembroke, who came in and beat Souhegan. They have three or four kids who can light it up. We played Laconia (Tuesday) and they have Kayden Roberts and Keaton Beck — two fine basketball players. Then you have ConVal and Merrimack Valley.
“There are some really tough teams out there in Division II and it’s going to be exciting to watch (the tournament) because you just don’t know.”
Top teams in divisions
This week’s picks for the top team in each division (records do not include Thursday’s results):
BOYS
Division I: Pinkerton (12-0)
It’ll come as no surprise here if the Astros enter the Division I tournament unbeaten.
Division II: Souhegan (11-0)
Laconia and Souhegan are tied for first place at 11-1, but the Sabers beat the Sachems when the teams met earlier this season.
Division III: Gilford (14-0)
The Golden Eagles have more height than many Division I teams.
Division IV: Concord Christian (9-0)
Staying loyal to Concord Christian, which has been in our top spot since the season began. That said, a strong case can also be made for unbeaten Littleton (14-0).
GIRLS
Division I: Bishop Guertin (11-0)
Each of BG’s victories has come by at least 10 points.
Division II: Kennett (12-0)
The Eagles are about to face a tough three-game stretch that features matchups with Laconia (9-3), Bow (11-0) and Pembroke Academy (9-3).
Division III: Conant (10-0)
Conant handed Concord Christian its only loss (59-58) when the teams met on Jan. 5. The teams will meet again Monday.
Division IV: Groveton (12-0)
Every other team in Division IV has at least two losses.
Odds and ends
The 39 points point guard Tyler Bike scored in Trinity’s 69-61 triumph against Exeter on Tuesday was his career high with the Pioneers. Bike, a junior, made six 3-pointers in the game and was 9 of 10 from the free throw line in the fourth quarter.
Bike, who helped Trinity win the Division I title last season, has 892 points in his high school career. ...
One girls team to keep an eye on is Portsmouth, which raised its Division I record to 10-1 by beating Windham 63-31 Tuesday. The Clippers have won eight in a row since losing to Bishop Guertin on Dec. 22. ...
That winning streak includes a 55-53 victory over previously unbeaten Bedford on Jan. 24. The Clippers trailed Bedford by eight with five minutes to play, but senior Bella Slover made two 3-pointers in the final 33 seconds and also came up with a steal that led to Savannah Emery’s layup that gave Portsmouth the lead with seven seconds to play. ...
Last Friday’s 69-61 victory at Manchester Memorial ended the Spaulding boys basketball program’s 27-game losing streak. The Red Raiders are 8-50 since losing to Portsmouth in the 2019 Division I quarterfinals.
Strange days indeed
It was a strange week in the world of youth basketball. On Wednesday, video surfaced of an on-court brawl between spectators at a middle school basketball game in Vermont between St. Albans and Alburgh played Tuesday night at the Alburgh Community Education Center. Russell Giroux, 60, one of the spectators involved in the fight, died later Tuesday night at a St. Albans hospital.
Earlier in the week, it was reported that a 22-year-old girls junior varsity coach in Virginia impersonated one of her players by suiting up and playing in a game last month. Both the JV coach and varsity coach have reportedly been fired, and the JV players elected to forfeit the remainder of the season.
It’s never good when victory means more to the adults than it does to the kids.
Championship dates, sites
Dates and locations for this year’s NHIAA championship games:
Div. I boys: March 12 (UNH)
Div. I girls: March 12 (UNH)
Div. II boys: March 12 (UNH)
Div. II girls: March 12 (UNH)
Div. III boys: Feb. 25 (Keene State)
Div. III girls: Feb. 25 (Keene State)
Div. IV boys: March 4 (Colby Sawyer)
Div. IV girls: March 4 (Colby Sawyer)