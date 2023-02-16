ALTHOUGH the Trinity High School boys basketball team has a 9-6 record entering tonight’s matchup with Pinkerton Academy and will likely finish in the middle of the Division I standings, the Pioneers have the look of a team that could advance deep into the Division I tournament.
Here’s why the Pioneers may be a team others want to avoid: They still have some of the key pieces from last year’s Division I championship team, including point guard Tyler Bike, the player who makes things go for Trinity.
The Pioneers also have a solid resume that includes victories over Exeter (11-4) and Bishop Guertin (11-4), and close losses to both Bedford (14-1) and Nashua North (14-1). In addition, Trinity beat Bedford in the Queen City Invitational Basketball Tournament’s championship game.
The Pioneers have won six of their last eight games after a 3-4 start.
“We had a bad game Monday against South (a 62-42 loss), but overall we’ve been playing a little better,” said Trinity coach Keith Bike, Tyler’s father. “We understand how we have to play, it’s just a matter of carrying it over to the games. It really comes down to consistency because there are moments when we look very good, and there’s moments when we look very bad. If we can be consistent, we’ll have a chance.”
Trinity is in a three-way tie for eighth place with Portsmouth and Winnacunnet. Teams seeded No. 2 through No. 7 will be at home for the first round of this year’s Division I tournament. The No. 1 seed will receive a first-round bye.
“It doesn’t matter what seed they end up with when they have the best player in the state (Bike),” Goffstown coach Ryan Cowette said. “Tyler is capable of leading his guys to a victory against anyone. It’s not only his ability to score, but also getting the ball to his guys exactly when needed. He does things that few others around here can do.”
Bike and DeVohn Ellis are the two returning starters from last year’s Trinity team, which beat Goffstown in the Division I championship game. The Pioneers lost to Winnacunnet in the Division I semifinals during the 2020-21 season.
Bike, a junior, scored the 1,000th point of his high school career in Tuesday’s 76-62 victory over BG.
Trinity doesn’t have much height, and Keith Bike said shooting well and avoiding defensive lapses will determine how far the Pioneers get in this year’s postseason.
“Every team that plays us should outrebound us,” he said. “What it comes down to is putting the ball in the basket. If you shoot a good percentage, it makes up for a lot of the things you don’t have, like size or a bench.
“We are definitely not up there with Bedford and North and Pinkerton on paper — those are the teams that deserve the respect we got last year — but on any given night anything can happen.”
After tonight’s matchup with Pinkerton, Trinity will wrap up the regular season next week with a game at Winnacunnet on Tuesday and a home game against Timberlane on Friday. It’s possible Trinity and Winnacunnet could meet in the tournament’s first round as well.
“We have a couple more games to finish strong and start believing we can make a little noise,” Keith Bike said. “It depends on the matchups, but we have some kids who don’t want to lose.”
Girls marquee matchup tonight
Two of the state’s best girls basketball teams will tangle tonight when Bishop Guertin plays at Bedford (8 p.m.). The game will be the second half of a doubleheader that includes the Bedford/BG boys game, which is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m.
BG (15-0) is the only unbeaten girls team in Division I. Bedford (14-1) is tied with Portsmouth (14-1) for second place, but lost to the Clippers, 55-53. That means a Bedford victory over BG would create a three-way tie for first place where each team has a 1-1 record against the other two. Remember, two teams will get a bye in this year’s Division I tournament, which will have a 14-team field.
Each of Bedford’s 14 wins has come by at least 10 points. BG’s record includes wins against six out-of-state opponents.
The Cardinals beat the Bulldogs 48-46 in last year’s Division I championship game.
Around the state
When Stevens beat Somersworth 48-45 in the opening round of the Division III boys basketball tournament Tuesday it marked the Cardinals’ first postseason victory since 2017. No. 6 Stevens will visit No. 3 Mascoma Valley in Canaan tonight. …
Pelham junior Jasmine Becotte scored the 1,000th point of her varsity career during Wednesday’s 60-46 loss to Laconia. …
The Division II boys and girls tournaments will each have 14 teams (two first-round byes). …
Most teams are fortunate to have one 1,000-point scorer on their roster. The Conant girls have two. Brynn Rautiola and Emma Tenters each reached the 1,000-point mark this season.
Top-seeded Conant will host eighth-seeded Kearsarge in Saturday’s Division III quarterfinals in Jaffrey.