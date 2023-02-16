Keith Bike

Trinity head coach Keith Bike

 THOMAS ROY/UNION LEADER

ALTHOUGH the Trinity High School boys basketball team has a 9-6 record entering tonight’s matchup with Pinkerton Academy and will likely finish in the middle of the Division I standings, the Pioneers have the look of a team that could advance deep into the Division I tournament.

Here’s why the Pioneers may be a team others want to avoid: They still have some of the key pieces from last year’s Division I championship team, including point guard Tyler Bike, the player who makes things go for Trinity.