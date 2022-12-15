210226-spt-west-_ROY9510

Manchester West’s Aiden Scott-Beaulac goes up against tough defense from Campbell’s Dylan Rice in a game last season in Litchfield.

 THOMAS ROY/UNION LEADER

Despite Wednesday night’s season-opening loss to Laconia, there aren’t many NHIAA Division II boys basketball teams with a higher ceiling than Manchester West this season.

The Blue Knights returned three starters from last season and another player who received significant playing time. The returnees include forward Aiden Scott-Beaulac, a First-Team All-Division II selection who averaged 22.1 points per game last season.