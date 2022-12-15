Despite Wednesday night’s season-opening loss to Laconia, there aren’t many NHIAA Division II boys basketball teams with a higher ceiling than Manchester West this season.
The Blue Knights returned three starters from last season and another player who received significant playing time. The returnees include forward Aiden Scott-Beaulac, a First-Team All-Division II selection who averaged 22.1 points per game last season.
Tevin Edmunds, a sophomore point guard, Eliel Chavez and Kayden Farrell are the other seasoned players returning. The Blue Knights also added transfers Angel Castro and Max Shosa. Castro, a guard, played for Manchester Central last season, and Shosa, a 6-foot-3 forward, helped Trinity win the 2021-22 Division I championship.
Injuries and illness derailed West’s season a year ago, when the Blue Knights finished 6-12 and failed to qualify for the Division II tournament. This year’s team has four players who stand 6-foot-3 or taller and have three players capable of playing point guard: Edmunds, Scott-Beaulac and Castro.
“I see tremendous potential,” West coach John Langlois said. “We’re working hard to get better defensively and right now it’s about putting all the pieces together. The two new guys — Shosa and Angel — are both very, very good, but they haven’t played with each other, they haven’t played with our players and they haven’t played in my system. There’s lots of growing situations that we have here.”
Laconia, Pelham, Pembroke Academy and Souhegan are among the other teams that could challenge for the top spot in the Division II standings this season. Laconia received 27 points from Kayden Roberts and 23 from Keaton Beck in its 84-76 triumph over West on Wednesday.
Castro led West with 27. Shosa finished with 21 and Scott-Beaulac added 15.
Langlois said he hopes the team’s strength will be mental toughness.
“I think we will get better defensively and rebounding as (the season) goes on,” he said. “It’s all about us being selfless, and not selfish. It’s all about us being givers not takers to the team. It’s all about us forming great chemistry.”
Notable changes
Like Casto and Shosa, here are some other NHIAA players who have changed teams since last season:
• Aidan O’Connell (Goffstown to Bedford)
• Mark Nyomah (Trinity to Central)
• Trevor Edmunds (Pinkerton to Londonderry)
• Jared Khalil (Sanborn to Winnacunnet)
• Tyson Khalil (Sanborn to Winnacunnet)
Familiar foe
Brynn Rautiola scored a game-high 23 points to help Conant defeat Monadnock, 47-34, Tuesday in a matchup between girls programs that met in last year’s Division III championship game. Monadnock won that game, 50-31, to end Conant’s 58-game winning streak.
Senior Emma Tenters, last year’s Division III Player of the Year, added 15 points for Conant, which improved to 2-0. Monadnock, which played without Shaylee Brannon (illness), fell to 1-1.
Monadnock’s offseason included a coaching change late in the preseason. Rob Colbert has replaced Bobby Fortes as the team’s head coach.
Galanes to miss season
Point guard Stella Galanes, who helped Hanover win last season’s Division II championship, will miss the 2022-23 season after sustaining a knee injury during a preseason scrimmage that will require surgery. Galanes will play college basketball at Tufts University, a Division III school in Medford, Mass.
Top choices
BOYS
Division I: Bedford — Were Anthony Chinn (hand) healthy, Pinkerton would be in this spot.
Division II: Souhegan — Last season’s Division II champs have a veteran backcourt.
Division III: Gilford — It helps when you have a 6-foot-6 All-State point guard (Jalen Reese).
Division IV: Concord Christian — Sophomore Brode Frink is the star, but the Kingsmen have a solid supporting cast.
GIRLS
Division I: Bishop Guertin — The Cardinals returned plenty from last year’s Division I championship team.
Division II: Kennett — The Eagles have plenty of experience, as all five starters return from last season.
Division III: Conant — The loss in last year’s championship game will likely keep the Orioles motivated this season.
Division IV: Newmarket — The Mules returned four seniors from a team that reached the quarterfinals last season and are off to a 4-0 start.
Coaching changes
Ray Boulay (Keene), Chris Corey (Windham), Jaryd Piecuch (Londonderry) and Tim LaTorra (Concord) are the first-year head coaches in Division I boys basketball this season. LaTorra coached the Concord girls last season. Rob Darrell has replaced him as Concord’s girls coach. Jimmy Flynn (Dover), Cassie Turcotte (Windham), Sam Wuebbolt (Exeter) and Amanda Swiezenski (Exeter) are the other new Division I coaches on the girls side. Wuebbolt and Swiezenski will serve as co-head coaches. Turcotte was once the girls head coach at Winnacunnet. … Junior Jackson Marshall scored a career-high 41 points in 21 minutes to lead Pinkerton Academy to an 89-47 victory over Timberlane on Tuesday. He scored each of Pinkerton’s 23 points in the third quarter. … Nashua North at Trinity is among the top games on tonight’s menu.