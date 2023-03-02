A YEAR AGO, the Bedford High School boys basketball team was the No. 8 seed in the Division I tournament and played at top-seeded Trinity in the second round.
The roles are reversed this year.
Eighth-seeded Trinity, which won last year’s Division I title, will be the underdog when it visits top-seeded Bedford in Saturday’s quarterfinals. The game is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.
“We have to defend and we have to make shots,” Trinity coach Keith Bike said. “That’s what it comes down to. It’s going to be a crazy environment and they play well at home. They play with a lot of confidence, but we’re starting to play with a lot more confidence as well.”
It will be the third meeting between Trinity and Bedford this season. Bedford won the regular-season meeting 68-62 in Bedford, but Trinity prevailed 64-60 in the Queen City Invitational’s championship game played at Manchester Memorial. Guard Tyler Bike scored 13 of his team-high 25 points in the fourth quarter to propel Trinity to the championship.
“It just goes to show you that Tyler can put a team on his back anytime he wants,” Bedford coach Frank Moreno said. “That’s what makes that team so dangerous. That’s when we saw Doherty (freshman guard Kevin Doherty) come into his own and start to make some shots. We learned a pretty valuable lesson about how important free throws are down the stretch when we lost to them in that Christmas tournament game. I think we missed four free throws in the last two minutes.”
Guard Brady O’Connell sustained a knee injury when Bedford beat Pinkerton on Feb. 10. He’s been practicing with the Bulldogs, but the timetable for his return is uncertain.
O’Connell scored a game-high 28 points during Bedford’s victory over Trinity.
“We’re taking it day by day,” Moreno said. “I don’t want to rush him back, but he’s really anxious to (return) so when he gets cleared we’ll put him in there. He’s on his way back. I just don’t know when that will be. Could be this week. Could be next week.”
Bedford earned the only bye in the 15-team Division I tournament. Trinity advanced by beating ninth-seeded Portsmouth 79-51 in Wednesday’s first round. Bike scored a game-high 25 points in that win and made four of Trinity’s nine 3-pointers.
“We have to defend the 3-point line,” Moreno said. “When they’re shooting the ball well. they’re tough to beat. They can really shoot it from outside when they’re hot — and it’s not just Tyler. They have a bunch of guys who can shoot it.”
The Trinity-Bedford winner will face either fourth-seeded Nashua South or fifth-seeded Bishop Guertin in the semifinals. The other half of the bracket features second-seeded Pinkerton against seventh-seeded Windham, and third-seeded Nashua North against sixth-seeded Exeter. North will be without top scorer Trevor Labrecque, who suffered a knee injury last month that will require surgery.
If you figured Goffstown’s 56-46 triumph over Pinkerton Academy on Feb. 21 was going to earn the Grizzlies the home-court edge when the teams met in the Division I girls tournament, you were right.
Fourth-seeded Goffstown will be at home when it faces fifth-seeded Pinkerton tonight (5 p.m.) in what looks like the most competitive game in the Division I quarterfinals.
Goffstown’s Ava Winterburn led all scorers with 23 points in the regular-season meeting, which was also played in Goffstown. The Grizzlies led 20-19 when they went on an 11-2 run to take a 33-23 halftime lead.
Elizabeth Lavoie (18 points) and Sydney Gerossie (12 points) led the Pinkerton offense in the loss.
.
Holy Family’s 86-84 double-overtime victory against Concord Christian Academy in Monday’s Division IV boys semifinals rekindled the debate about what strategy a team should employ when it leads by three points in the final seconds of regulation or overtime.
That’s the situation CCA was in as the final seconds in regulation were ticking away. Should the Kingsmen dig in and play defense — especially around the perimeter? Or should they foul and send Holy Family to the free throw line?
CCA opted to play defense and Yves Mugiraneza tossed in an extra-long 3-pointer that tied the game, 65-65, with 0.4 seconds left in the fourth quarter.
It was a magical night for Mugiraneza, who made a driving layup that beat the buzzer and sent the game to a second overtime, and beat the buzzer a third time when he broke a 84-84 tie in the second overtime.
Sixth-seeded Holy Family will face fourth-seeded Woodsville in Saturday’s Division IV championship game at Colby-Sawyer College (scheduled for 3 p.m.). Woodsville, which beat top-seeded Littleton 60-53 in Monday’s other semifinal, is seeking its third consecutive Division IV title.
Saturday’s Division III girls championship game was determined by offensive opportunities. Second-seeded Concord Christian attempted 56 field goals and grabbed 23 offensive rebounds during its 49-35 victory over top-seeded Conant, which attempted 31 shots and had 19 rebounds (total).
It was Conant’s third loss in four years, but one of those losses came against Monadnock in the 2022 Division III championship game. That setback ended the Orioles’ 58-game winning streak.
Concord Christian, which had seven players on its roster this season, won last year’s Division IV title.