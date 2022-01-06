IF YOU HAVE SEEN Goffstown High School point guard Rob Baguidy play basketball, you know he brings a healthy set of skills to the court. He can rebound, defend, score and do what’s necessary to facilitate an effective offense. He brings some toughness as well.
That toughness was evident earlier this season when Baguidy, a 5-foot-10 senior, crashed to the floor and was unable to break his fall during a 64-45 loss at Exeter. A cut opened above his right eye that required eight stitches and left a fair amount of blood on the court.
He reluctantly missed Goffstown’s next game, which was Monday at Salem, but was back in the lineup two nights later, on Wednesday, when he scored 20 points in a 66-54 victory over Nashua South.
“Cut in the wrong spot and there was a lot of blood, but he was a trouper,” Goffstown coach Ryan Cowette said. “He was upset he couldn’t practice the next day, which shows you the type of competitor he is. He was very upset he missed the Salem game Monday night.
“I think he’s incredibly well-rounded,” Cowette continued. “Great court vision, passes the ball well. He’s become a better shooter over the last few years, which is what held him back a little bit his sophomore and junior years. He’s become a lot more consistent from 3 (-point land). He rebounds well for a guard.
“I think he’s a very good defender. Defense is something we’ve ridden him on the last three and a half years, and he took it to heart. That’s the kind of kid he is. He uses it as motivation. We have no reservation about him taking on anyone on another team.”
Baguidy’s toughness was also on display last fall, when he was coaxed into playing his only season of varsity football. Baguidy saw significant time as a defensive back for the Grizzlies, who qualified for the Division I playoffs.
“Tried out all the summer sessions, I liked it and decided to play,” he said “I think it was the right decision.”
“He’s very tough,” Goffstown football coach Nick Hammond added. “Awesome kid. Wish we had him for four years. Can’t say enough good things about him.”
Soccer was Baguidy’s primary sport when he was young. He began playing basketball in third grade and found himself liking basketball more and more after he moved from Manchester to Goffstown between third and fourth grades.
He became Goffstown’s starting point guard late in his freshman season, and was an honorable mention pick on the 2020-21 Division I all-division team. In seven games this season, Baguidy is averaging a team-high 19.4 points per game.
“My confidence throughout the years just kept going up,” Baguidy explained. “I think my biggest skill is getting to the rim. If I get to the rim, I feel like I can hang in the air and I’m strong and athletic enough to get layups, get fouls, contact or kick out. I think I have good vision and I’m good at kicking it in transition. My on-ball defense is something I think has improved a lot.”
Baguidy is one of several Goffstown players who have missed time because of injury this season (starters Aiden O’Connell and Mason Blondeau are among the others), but despite dealing with a fractured starting lineup, the Grizzlies are 6-2 entering tonight’s Division I game at Concord. You’d have a hard time finding a coach who wouldn’t put Goffstown on the short list of contenders to win this year’s Division I championship.
According to Cowette, Baguidy will have plenty of options when it comes to continuing his basketball career in college next season. Regis, Rivier, the University of New England, Plymouth State and Worcester Polytechnic Institute are among the schools that have expressed interest.
“I think he’s an even better basketball player because he played football,” Cowette said. “He’s a lot stronger. He was in the weight room even more than he already was, and he bounces off guys. He has a physical toughness on the court.”
ConVal (6-0) moved to the top of the Division II boys basketball standings by defeating previously unbeaten Pembroke Academy (6-1) 69-58 Tuesday night. Malachi Page (18), Joe Gutwein (15), Christian Buffum (13) and Austin Knight (10) all scored in double figures for the Cougars. …
Milford freshman Avery Fuller scored 85 points in her first six games this season (14.1. ppg). …
The Division II boys basketball game between Pelham (5-0) and Lebanon (4-1) that was postponed Wednesday has been rescheduled for Jan. 17 in Pelham (2:30 p.m.). …
Pinkerton and Bishop Guertin, the only unbeaten girls teams in Division I, are scheduled to meet Jan. 20 in Derry.