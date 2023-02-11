Soden
Bedford’s Luke Soden, shown driving on Goffstown earlier this season, scored a game-high 34 points in the Bulldogs’ win over previously unbeaten Pinkerton on Friday night.

 Josh Gibney/Union Leader

BEDFORD — In terms of style, it was the kind of game the Bedford High School boys basketball team wanted. The game produced the result the Bulldogs wanted as well.

Bedford played fast whenever it could Friday night, and Pinkerton Academy couldn’t keep pace. Junior guard Luke Soden scored a game-high 34 points and the Bulldogs handed the Astros their first loss, 91-76.