BEDFORD — In terms of style, it was the kind of game the Bedford High School boys basketball team wanted. The game produced the result the Bulldogs wanted as well.
Bedford played fast whenever it could Friday night, and Pinkerton Academy couldn’t keep pace. Junior guard Luke Soden scored a game-high 34 points and the Bulldogs handed the Astros their first loss, 91-76.
Soden made four 3-pointers and was 12 of 15 from the free throw line.
“(Playing fast) is something we do real well this year … different from a lot of years,” Soden said. “We just went up and down. That was one of their weaknesses, we thought, so we just ran them up and down and kept going.”
“We fell into the trap of trying to play their game — trying to run,” said Pinkerton coach Dave Chase. “That’s not who we are.
“I think we took bad shots, and that led to some easy transition hoops for them. Kudos to them. They played the game they wanted to play and we can’t play that way.”
Bedford led 63-49 after three quarters and led by as many as 17 in the fourth. Pinkerton sliced that lead to eight points on a pair of Anthony Chinn free throws with 3:14 to play, but Bedford’s Austin Kasyjanski sank a 3-pointer on the ensuing possession that made it a 77-66 game with 2:57 left. Pinkerton never threatened after that.
Aidan O’Connell (23) and Caden Brown (10) also scored in double figures for Bedford, which trailed 19-16 after one quarter. The Bulldogs scored 20 points in the second, 27 in the third and 28 in the fourth.
The outcome left Bedford, Pinkerton and Nashua North tied at the top of the Division I standings. All three teams are 14-1.
“This might have been our worst defensive effort of the year,” Chase said. “They outhustled us.
“It’s tough to win every night. It really is. You start to read your press clippings a little bit and you start to think you’re invincible. These are kids. Now we have a little more incentive to keep working on getting better. Work a little harder.”
Jackson Marshall led Pinkerton with 22. Anthony Chinn had 20, Tyrone Chinn tossed in 18 and Sean Jenkins finished with 11.
The Astros, who trailed 36-31 at halftime, missed 11 of their 20 free throw attempts.
“We were ready,” Soden said. “We were confident going into the game. We knew they were good. We just wanted it more.”